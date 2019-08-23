Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Chicago takes on Washington following Hendricks’ solid outing

August 23, 2019 3:09 am
 
Washington Nationals (70-57, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-58, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (7-6, 4.00 ERA) Cubs: Jon Lester (10-8, 4.23 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Cubs are 44-19 in home games. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with an OBP of .398.

The Nationals are 34-31 in road games. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .324.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 29 home runs and is slugging .488. Kris Bryant is 9-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 28 home runs and has 83 RBIs. Rendon has 16 hits and is batting .356 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.14 ERA

Nationals: 8-2, .324 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Joe Ross: (shin), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

