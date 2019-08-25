Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

August 25, 2019 5:37 pm
 
Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 1 0 Totals 28 2 5 2
Choo rf 2 0 1 0 García lf 2 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Goins pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 2
Solak dh 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0
Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 Jay rf 2 0 0 0
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 Castillo c 4 0 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 1 2 0
Sánchez 2b 2 1 0 0
Texas 000 000 000 0
Chicago 001 000 10x 2

E_Andrus (12), Anderson 2 (23). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Engel (7). SB_Andrus (27). S_García (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Burke L,0-1 6 2 1 1 3 5
Clase 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Martin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Chicago
López W,8-11 5 0 0 0 2 6
Bummer H,18 1 1 0 0 1 1
Marshall H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fry H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colomé S,25-26 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Burke 2 (Abreu,Jay), López (Solak), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:57. A_25,553 (40,615).

