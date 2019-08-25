Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 1 0 4 8 Choo rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .267 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Solak dh 1 0 0 0 2 1 .318 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 5 2 4 8 García lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Goins pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .328 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .279 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Jay rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Castillo c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Engel cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .225 Sánchez 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .251

Texas 000 000 000_0 1 1 Chicago 001 000 10x_2 5 2

1-ran for García in the 7th.

E_Andrus (12), Anderson 2 (23). LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Engel (7). RBIs_Abreu 2 (100). SB_Andrus (27). S_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Santana, Odor); Chicago 5 (Jiménez, Sánchez 2, Moncada). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Chicago 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Castillo. LIDP_Jiménez. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Andrus); Chicago 1 (Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burke L,0-1 6 2 1 1 3 5 94 0.75 Clase 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 4.35 Martin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 22 4.73

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López W,8-11 5 0 0 0 2 6 80 5.08 Bummer H,18 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 1.74 Marshall H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.95 Fry H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.89 Colomé S,25-26 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.34

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 2-0. IBB_off Bummer (Solak). HBP_Burke 2 (Abreu,Jay), López (Solak), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:57. A_25,553 (40,615).

