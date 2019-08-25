Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|1
|0
|4
|8
|
|Choo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Solak dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.318
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|4
|8
|
|García lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Goins pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Jay rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Sánchez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Texas
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|001
|000
|10x_2
|5
|2
1-ran for García in the 7th.
E_Andrus (12), Anderson 2 (23). LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Engel (7). RBIs_Abreu 2 (100). SB_Andrus (27). S_García.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Santana, Odor); Chicago 5 (Jiménez, Sánchez 2, Moncada). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Chicago 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Castillo. LIDP_Jiménez. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Andrus); Chicago 1 (Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burke L,0-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|94
|0.75
|Clase
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.35
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.73
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López W,8-11
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|80
|5.08
|Bummer H,18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.74
|Marshall H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.95
|Fry H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.89
|Colomé S,25-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.34
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 2-0. IBB_off Bummer (Solak). HBP_Burke 2 (Abreu,Jay), López (Solak), Clase (García).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:57. A_25,553 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.