Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

August 25, 2019 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 1 0 4 8
Choo rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .267
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Solak dh 1 0 0 0 2 1 .318
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 5 2 4 8
García lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Goins pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .328
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .279
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Jay rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Castillo c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203
Engel cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .225
Sánchez 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .251
Texas 000 000 000_0 1 1
Chicago 001 000 10x_2 5 2

1-ran for García in the 7th.

E_Andrus (12), Anderson 2 (23). LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Engel (7). RBIs_Abreu 2 (100). SB_Andrus (27). S_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Santana, Odor); Chicago 5 (Jiménez, Sánchez 2, Moncada). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Chicago 1 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Anderson, Castillo. LIDP_Jiménez. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Andrus); Chicago 1 (Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burke L,0-1 6 2 1 1 3 5 94 0.75
Clase 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 4.35
Martin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 22 4.73
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López W,8-11 5 0 0 0 2 6 80 5.08
Bummer H,18 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 1.74
Marshall H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.95
Fry H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.89
Colomé S,25-26 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.34

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 2-0. IBB_off Bummer (Solak). HBP_Burke 2 (Abreu,Jay), López (Solak), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:57. A_25,553 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow