Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

Texas Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 29 6 10 6 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 García lf 2 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 Pence rf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 2 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 2 2 1 Solak dh 3 0 1 0 Jay rf 3 0 1 0 Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 Skole dh 3 0 0 1 Heineman 1b 3 0 1 0 Sánchez 2b 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 0 Choo ph 1 0 0 0

Texas 000 100 000 — 1 Chicago 014 000 10x — 6

DP_Texas 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Texas 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Heineman (2), McCann (22), Engel (5), Moncada (22). 3B_García (3). HR_Andrus (10), Moncada (21), McCann (15). SB_García (15). SF_Skole (1), Abreu (7). S_Jay (5), García (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Jurado L,6-10 8 10 6 6 1 2

Chicago Detwiler W,2-3 6 3 1 1 0 8 Cordero 2 0 0 0 0 2 Herrera 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Jurado.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

Advertisement

T_2:29. A_18,563 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.