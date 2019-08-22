Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

August 22, 2019 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 29 6 10 6
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 García lf 2 1 1 0
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 1 1 1
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1
Pence rf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 2
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 2 2 1
Solak dh 3 0 1 0 Jay rf 3 0 1 0
Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 Skole dh 3 0 0 1
Heineman 1b 3 0 1 0 Sánchez 2b 3 0 1 0
Trevino c 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 0
Choo ph 1 0 0 0
Texas 000 100 000 1
Chicago 014 000 10x 6

DP_Texas 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Texas 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Heineman (2), McCann (22), Engel (5), Moncada (22). 3B_García (3). HR_Andrus (10), Moncada (21), McCann (15). SB_García (15). SF_Skole (1), Abreu (7). S_Jay (5), García (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Jurado L,6-10 8 10 6 6 1 2
Chicago
Detwiler W,2-3 6 3 1 1 0 8
Cordero 2 0 0 0 0 2
Herrera 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Jurado.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

Advertisement

T_2:29. A_18,563 (40,615).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow