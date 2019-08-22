Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|6
|10
|6
|
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pence rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Solak dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jay rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Forsythe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Skole dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Heineman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|014
|000
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Texas 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Texas 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Heineman (2), McCann (22), Engel (5), Moncada (22). 3B_García (3). HR_Andrus (10), Moncada (21), McCann (15). SB_García (15). SF_Skole (1), Abreu (7). S_Jay (5), García (9).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jurado L,6-10
|8
|
|10
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detwiler W,2-3
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Cordero
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Herrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Jurado.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:29. A_18,563 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.