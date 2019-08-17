Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2

|Chicago
|Los Angeles
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|García cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Fletcher ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McCann c
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jay rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goins 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|002
|100
|040
|—
|7
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Marshall (1), Sandoval (1). DP_Chicago 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Chicago 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B_García (23), Castillo (9), McCann (20). 3B_Fletcher (4). HR_McCann (14), Trout (41). S_Jay (4).
|Chicago
|Giolito W,13-6
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|11
|Marshall
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer H,16
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Sandoval L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Garcia
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mejía
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Buttrey
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Cahill
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Marshall pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Mejía pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Giolito (Trout). WP_Giolito, Sandoval.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:11. A_39,206 (45,050).
