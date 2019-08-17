Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2

August 17, 2019 1:24 am
 
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 10 6 Totals 34 2 6 2
García cf-rf 5 2 2 0 Fletcher ss 5 1 2 0
Anderson ss 5 2 2 1 Trout cf 4 1 1 1
Abreu 1b 5 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 1
McCann c 4 1 3 4 Upton lf 2 0 0 0
Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0
Castillo dh 4 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 2 0
Jay rf 2 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0
Sánchez 2b 3 0 2 1 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0
Goins 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0
Stassi c 1 0 0 0
Chicago 002 100 040 7
Los Angeles 001 010 000 2

E_Marshall (1), Sandoval (1). DP_Chicago 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Chicago 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B_García (23), Castillo (9), McCann (20). 3B_Fletcher (4). HR_McCann (14), Trout (41). S_Jay (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,13-6 6 6 2 2 3 11
Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bummer H,16 2 0 0 0 0 1
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,0-1 4 1-3 5 3 3 1 3
Garcia 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Mejía 1 1 1 1 0 1
Buttrey 2-3 2 3 3 0 0
Cahill 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Marshall pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Mejía pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Giolito (Trout). WP_Giolito, Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:11. A_39,206 (45,050).

