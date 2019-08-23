Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

August 23, 2019 11:09 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 4 3 1 13
Choo rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .268
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .282
Calhoun lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .289
Solak dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .357
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Forsythe 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232
DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 12 8 2 12
García lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .283
Anderson ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .332
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .277
Moncada 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .303
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Jay rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .265
Skole dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .214
Sánchez 2b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .252
Engel cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .213
Texas 300 000 000_3 4 0
Chicago 020 303 00x_8 12 0

LOB_Texas 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Engel (5), Moncada (22), García (23), Abreu (28). HR_Calhoun (13), off Cease; Moncada (21), off Kelley. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (29), Engel 2 (14), Sánchez (30), García (34), Anderson (45), Abreu (97), Moncada 2 (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Santana); Chicago 4 (Moncada, García, McCann, Sánchez). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Chicago 6 for 11.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 14-8 5 2-3 11 7 7 2 10 109 3.60
Kelley 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 4.15
Farrell 2 0 0 0 0 2 32 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cease, W, 2-6 6 4 3 3 1 9 95 5.93
Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.15
Bummer 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.80
Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.44

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 1-1. HBP_Colomé (Solak). WP_Lynn(4), Cease.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:50. A_27,016 (40,615).

