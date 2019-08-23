Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|1
|13
|
|Choo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.289
|Solak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Forsythe 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|2
|12
|
|García lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.332
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.303
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Jay rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Skole dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.213
|Texas
|300
|000
|000_3
|4
|0
|Chicago
|020
|303
|00x_8
|12
|0
LOB_Texas 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Engel (5), Moncada (22), García (23), Abreu (28). HR_Calhoun (13), off Cease; Moncada (21), off Kelley. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (29), Engel 2 (14), Sánchez (30), García (34), Anderson (45), Abreu (97), Moncada 2 (61).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Santana); Chicago 4 (Moncada, García, McCann, Sánchez). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Chicago 6 for 11.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 14-8
|5
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|2
|10
|109
|3.60
|Kelley
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.15
|Farrell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 2-6
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|95
|5.93
|Marshall
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.15
|Bummer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.80
|Colomé
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.44
Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 1-1. HBP_Colomé (Solak). WP_Lynn(4), Cease.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:50. A_27,016 (40,615).
