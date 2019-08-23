Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

Texas Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 36 8 12 8 Choo rf 3 1 0 0 García lf 5 2 2 1 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 0 2 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 3 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 2 Solak dh 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Jay rf 4 1 2 0 Forsythe 3b 3 0 1 0 Skole dh 3 1 1 0 DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 Sánchez 2b 3 2 1 1 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 2

Texas 300 000 000 — 3 Chicago 020 303 00x — 8

LOB_Texas 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Engel (5), Moncada (22), García (23), Abreu (28). HR_Calhoun (13), Moncada (21).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lynn L,14-8 5 2-3 11 7 7 2 10 Kelley 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Farrell 2 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago Cease W,2-6 6 4 3 3 1 9 Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Bummer 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Colomé (Solak). WP_Lynn(4), Cease.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:50. A_27,016 (40,615).

