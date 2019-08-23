Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|
|Choo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|García lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Solak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jay rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Forsythe 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Skole dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Texas
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|020
|303
|00x
|—
|8
LOB_Texas 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Engel (5), Moncada (22), García (23), Abreu (28). HR_Calhoun (13), Moncada (21).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn L,14-8
|5
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|2
|10
|Kelley
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Farrell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease W,2-6
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Marshall
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Colomé (Solak). WP_Lynn(4), Cease.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:50. A_27,016 (40,615).
