Chiefs-Packers Stats

August 29, 2019 11:15 pm
 
Kansas City 3 7 10 0—20
Green Bay 0 20 0 7—27
First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 28, 5:02.

Second Quarter

GB_Summers 74 interception return (kick failed), 12:22.

GB_Sternberger 2 pass from Boyle (Ficken kick), 10:10.

KC_Fortson 2 pass from Shurmur (Butker kick), 3:43.

GB_Baylis 1 pass from Kizer (Crosby kick), :03.

Third Quarter

KC_Keizer 4 pass from Litton (Butker kick), 2:22.

KC_FG Butker 43, :43.

Fourth Quarter

GB_De.Williams 3 run (Ficken kick), 6:24.

A_73,803.

KC GB
First downs 20 19
Total Net Yards 294 211
Rushes-yards 25-96 27-110
Passing 198 101
Punt Returns 3-18 1-12
Kickoff Returns 4-128 3-59
Interceptions Ret. 1-10 1-74
Comp-Att-Int 25-39-1 12-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-7 3-15
Punts 4-39.5 4-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 14-137 6-47
Time of Possession 35:07 24:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Marshall 14-59, Hyde 8-29, Litton 2-8, Shurmur 1-0. Green Bay, De.Williams 9-34, Carson 6-25, Ford 6-21, Wilkins 4-17, Kizer 1-13, T.Davis 1-0.

PASSING_Kansas City, Shurmur 14-20-1-143, Litton 11-19-0-62. Green Bay, Boyle 3-6-0-18, Kizer 8-15-1-77, Wilkins 1-1-0-21.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, R.Davis 7-47, Keizer 5-33, Custis 3-18, Marshall 3-17, Fortson 2-38, C.Thompson 2-15, Thomas 1-20, T.Smith 1-13, Garner 1-4. Green Bay, Redding 4-49, De.Williams 2-30, Baylis 2-11, Carson 1-14, J.Moore 1-7, Shepherd 1-3, Sternberger 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

