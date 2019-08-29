Chiefs-Packers Stats

|Kansas City
|3
|7
|10
|0—20
|Green Bay
|0
|20
|0
|7—27
|First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 28, 5:02.
GB_Summers 74 interception return (kick failed), 12:22.
GB_Sternberger 2 pass from Boyle (Ficken kick), 10:10.
KC_Fortson 2 pass from Shurmur (Butker kick), 3:43.
GB_Baylis 1 pass from Kizer (Crosby kick), :03.
KC_Keizer 4 pass from Litton (Butker kick), 2:22.
KC_FG Butker 43, :43.
GB_De.Williams 3 run (Ficken kick), 6:24.
A_73,803.
___
|KC
|GB
|First downs
|20
|19
|Total Net Yards
|294
|211
|Rushes-yards
|25-96
|27-110
|Passing
|198
|101
|Punt Returns
|3-18
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|4-128
|3-59
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|1-74
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-1
|12-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-7
|3-15
|Punts
|4-39.5
|4-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|14-137
|6-47
|Time of Possession
|35:07
|24:53
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, Marshall 14-59, Hyde 8-29, Litton 2-8, Shurmur 1-0. Green Bay, De.Williams 9-34, Carson 6-25, Ford 6-21, Wilkins 4-17, Kizer 1-13, T.Davis 1-0.
PASSING_Kansas City, Shurmur 14-20-1-143, Litton 11-19-0-62. Green Bay, Boyle 3-6-0-18, Kizer 8-15-1-77, Wilkins 1-1-0-21.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, R.Davis 7-47, Keizer 5-33, Custis 3-18, Marshall 3-17, Fortson 2-38, C.Thompson 2-15, Thomas 1-20, T.Smith 1-13, Garner 1-4. Green Bay, Redding 4-49, De.Williams 2-30, Baylis 2-11, Carson 1-14, J.Moore 1-7, Shepherd 1-3, Sternberger 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.