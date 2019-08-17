Chiefs-Steelers Stats

|Kansas City
|0
|7
|0
|0—
|7
|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|0
|10—17
|Second Quarter
Pit_Samuels 14 run (Boswell kick), 6:39.
KC_Hardman 17 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 1:11.
Pit_FG Wright 46, 12:47.
Pit_D.Johnson 24 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 4:22.
A_50,668.
___
|KC
|Pit
|First downs
|17
|18
|Total Net Yards
|315
|329
|Rushes-yards
|21-109
|31-124
|Passing
|206
|205
|Punt Returns
|3-5
|5-60
|Kickoff Returns
|4-70
|2-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-49
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-43-0
|18-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|1-5
|Punts
|6-44.7
|5-41.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-44
|8-50
|Time of Possession
|28:36
|31:24
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, D.Thompson 4-30, Dar.Williams 6-25, Hyde 5-23, Marshall 1-11, Mahomes 1-8, Litton 1-7, Henne 2-3, Shurmur 1-2. Pittsburgh, Conner 6-28, Samuels 4-26, M.Williams 6-23, Spencer 1-19, Snell 7-16, Tr.Edmunds 4-8, Dobbs 1-5, McMillian 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 2-5-0-11, Henne 7-14-0-96, Shurmur 4-9-0-29, Litton 9-15-0-87. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 10-15-0-77, Dobbs 6-11-1-95, Hodges 2-4-0-38.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, C.Thompson 7-69, Bell 2-33, Yelder 2-31, Pringle 2-21, R.Davis 2-0, Kemp 1-27, Hardman 1-17, F.Davis 1-7, Hill 1-6, Robinson 1-6, Kelce 1-5, Marshall 1-1. Pittsburgh, Washington 4-78, D.Johnson 3-46, Rogers 2-31, Rader 2-20, Snell 2-5, Grimble 1-13, Conner 1-6, Switzer 1-5, McDonald 1-5, Moncrief 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 58.
