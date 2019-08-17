Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chiefs-Steelers Stats

August 17, 2019 11:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Kansas City 0 7 0 0— 7
Pittsburgh 0 7 0 10—17
Second Quarter

Pit_Samuels 14 run (Boswell kick), 6:39.

KC_Hardman 17 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 1:11.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Wright 46, 12:47.

Pit_D.Johnson 24 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 4:22.

Advertisement

A_50,668.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

KC Pit
First downs 17 18
Total Net Yards 315 329
Rushes-yards 21-109 31-124
Passing 206 205
Punt Returns 3-5 5-60
Kickoff Returns 4-70 2-36
Interceptions Ret. 1-49 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-43-0 18-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 1-5
Punts 6-44.7 5-41.8
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-44 8-50
Time of Possession 28:36 31:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, D.Thompson 4-30, Dar.Williams 6-25, Hyde 5-23, Marshall 1-11, Mahomes 1-8, Litton 1-7, Henne 2-3, Shurmur 1-2. Pittsburgh, Conner 6-28, Samuels 4-26, M.Williams 6-23, Spencer 1-19, Snell 7-16, Tr.Edmunds 4-8, Dobbs 1-5, McMillian 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 2-5-0-11, Henne 7-14-0-96, Shurmur 4-9-0-29, Litton 9-15-0-87. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 10-15-0-77, Dobbs 6-11-1-95, Hodges 2-4-0-38.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, C.Thompson 7-69, Bell 2-33, Yelder 2-31, Pringle 2-21, R.Davis 2-0, Kemp 1-27, Hardman 1-17, F.Davis 1-7, Hill 1-6, Robinson 1-6, Kelce 1-5, Marshall 1-1. Pittsburgh, Washington 4-78, D.Johnson 3-46, Rogers 2-31, Rader 2-20, Snell 2-5, Grimble 1-13, Conner 1-6, Switzer 1-5, McDonald 1-5, Moncrief 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 58.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US