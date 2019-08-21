Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chock, Bates headline International Figure Skating Classic

August 21, 2019 3:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Olympic ice dancers champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, fresh off their win at Four Continents, will compete at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic for the first time next month.

The third stop on the ISU Challenger Series begins Sept. 17 at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex.

World bronze medalist Vincent Zhou will make his season debut in the men’s competition, while world junior champion Tomoki Hiwatashi will compete ahead of his Grand Prix Series debut this fall.

U.S. pairs champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc return to defend their International Classic title, while the women’s event features world junior bronze medalist Ting Cui, and Hanna Harrel, who will be making her senior international debut.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union