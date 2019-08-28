Cincinnati 5, Miami 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 1 14 VanMeter lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .259 Suárez 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .262 Aquino rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .315 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .339 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .232 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .298 DeSclafani p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .136 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 1 11 Berti ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Cooper rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Díaz 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .171 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .186 Dean lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Holaday c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Alcantara p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .116 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 300 100 010_5 7 0 Miami 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-struck out for Alcantara in the 6th. b-flied out for VanMeter in the 8th. c-grounded out for Brigham in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 2, Miami 4. 2B_Aquino (4), Barnhart (10), Cooper (13). HR_Aquino (13), off Alcantara; Suárez (38), off Brigham. RBIs_Aquino 3 (29), Barnhart (33), Suárez (83).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0 (J.Iglesias); Miami 1 (Castro). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 5; Miami 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Senzel. GIDP_Cooper.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani W,9-7 7 2 0 0 1 8 110 4.05 Gausman 2 2 0 0 0 3 31 4.50

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara L,4-12 6 6 4 4 1 8 102 4.22 García 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.48 Brigham 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 5.74 Keller 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 5.79

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:41. A_6,409 (36,742).

