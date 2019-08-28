Cincinnati 5, Miami 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|1
|14
|
|VanMeter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Aquino rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.315
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.339
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.232
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|DeSclafani p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|11
|
|Berti ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Cooper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Díaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Alcantara p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.116
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|300
|100
|010_5
|7
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Alcantara in the 6th. b-flied out for VanMeter in the 8th. c-grounded out for Brigham in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 2, Miami 4. 2B_Aquino (4), Barnhart (10), Cooper (13). HR_Aquino (13), off Alcantara; Suárez (38), off Brigham. RBIs_Aquino 3 (29), Barnhart (33), Suárez (83).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0 (J.Iglesias); Miami 1 (Castro). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 5; Miami 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Senzel. GIDP_Cooper.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani W,9-7
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|110
|4.05
|Gausman
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|4.50
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara L,4-12
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|102
|4.22
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.48
|Brigham
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.74
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|5.79
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:41. A_6,409 (36,742).
