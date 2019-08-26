Cincinnati 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 10 6 2 5 VanMeter lf-1b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .285 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Galvis 2b 5 1 3 4 0 1 .404 Suárez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .256 Aquino rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .321 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Dietrich 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Ervin ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .310 Senzel cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .264 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .357 Farmer ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 5 10 Berti lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .270 Walker 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .270 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Castro ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Díaz 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .169 Alfaro c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269 Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .187 Lopez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239

Cincinnati 001 030 011_6 10 0 Miami 002 000 001_3 5 0

a-flied out for Lopez in the 5th. b-popped out for Dietrich in the 6th. c-struck out for Conley in the 7th. d-flied out for Lorenzen in the 9th. e-struck out for Keller in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, Miami 7. 3B_VanMeter (1), Brinson (1). HR_Galvis (4), off Lopez; Suárez (36), off Keller; Ervin (4), off Keller; Walker (6), off Gray; Alfaro (13), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Galvis 4 (11), Suárez (80), Ervin (15), Walker 2 (29), Alfaro (42). SB_Berti (8), Senzel (13). S_Gray, Brinson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Aquino); Miami 4 (Lopez, Berti 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 6; Miami 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_J.Iglesias. GIDP_Aquino.

DP_Miami 1 (Díaz, Cooper).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray W,10-6 6 2 2 2 5 6 102 2.92 Lorenzen H,17 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.04 R.Iglesias 1 2 1 1 0 3 22 4.25

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez L,5-6 5 5 4 4 1 3 86 4.41 Conley 2 2 0 0 0 2 29 6.41 Keller 2 3 2 2 1 0 43 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 2-0. HBP_Lopez (Dietrich), Keller (Suárez).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:03. A_5,297 (36,742).

