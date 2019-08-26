Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 6, Miami 3

August 26, 2019 10:25 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 2 5
VanMeter lf-1b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .285
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Galvis 2b 5 1 3 4 0 1 .404
Suárez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .256
Aquino rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .321
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Dietrich 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Ervin ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .310
Senzel cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .264
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .357
Farmer ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 5 10
Berti lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .270
Walker 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .270
Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Castro ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Díaz 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .169
Alfaro c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269
Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .187
Lopez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Cincinnati 001 030 011_6 10 0
Miami 002 000 001_3 5 0

a-flied out for Lopez in the 5th. b-popped out for Dietrich in the 6th. c-struck out for Conley in the 7th. d-flied out for Lorenzen in the 9th. e-struck out for Keller in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, Miami 7. 3B_VanMeter (1), Brinson (1). HR_Galvis (4), off Lopez; Suárez (36), off Keller; Ervin (4), off Keller; Walker (6), off Gray; Alfaro (13), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Galvis 4 (11), Suárez (80), Ervin (15), Walker 2 (29), Alfaro (42). SB_Berti (8), Senzel (13). S_Gray, Brinson.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Aquino); Miami 4 (Lopez, Berti 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 6; Miami 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_J.Iglesias. GIDP_Aquino.

DP_Miami 1 (Díaz, Cooper).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray W,10-6 6 2 2 2 5 6 102 2.92
Lorenzen H,17 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.04
R.Iglesias 1 2 1 1 0 3 22 4.25
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez L,5-6 5 5 4 4 1 3 86 4.41
Conley 2 2 0 0 0 2 29 6.41
Keller 2 3 2 2 1 0 43 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 2-0. HBP_Lopez (Dietrich), Keller (Suárez).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:03. A_5,297 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution