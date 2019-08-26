Cincinnati 6, Miami 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|2
|5
|
|VanMeter lf-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Galvis 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.404
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Aquino rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Dietrich 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Ervin ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Farmer ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|5
|10
|
|Berti lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Walker 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Díaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.169
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Cincinnati
|001
|030
|011_6
|10
|0
|Miami
|002
|000
|001_3
|5
|0
a-flied out for Lopez in the 5th. b-popped out for Dietrich in the 6th. c-struck out for Conley in the 7th. d-flied out for Lorenzen in the 9th. e-struck out for Keller in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 7, Miami 7. 3B_VanMeter (1), Brinson (1). HR_Galvis (4), off Lopez; Suárez (36), off Keller; Ervin (4), off Keller; Walker (6), off Gray; Alfaro (13), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Galvis 4 (11), Suárez (80), Ervin (15), Walker 2 (29), Alfaro (42). SB_Berti (8), Senzel (13). S_Gray, Brinson.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Aquino); Miami 4 (Lopez, Berti 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 6; Miami 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_J.Iglesias. GIDP_Aquino.
DP_Miami 1 (Díaz, Cooper).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray W,10-6
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|5
|6
|102
|2.92
|Lorenzen H,17
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.04
|R.Iglesias
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|4.25
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez L,5-6
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|86
|4.41
|Conley
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|6.41
|Keller
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|43
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 2-0. HBP_Lopez (Dietrich), Keller (Suárez).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:03. A_5,297 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.