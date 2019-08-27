Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 8 12 8 4 10 Senzel cf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .267 Votto 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Suárez 3b 5 2 3 2 0 2 .260 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .307 Ervin lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .306 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 J.Iglesias ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .297 Casali c 5 1 2 3 0 0 .259 Galvis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .365 Castillo p 3 1 2 0 0 1 .118 b-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lorenzen lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 4 14 Berti ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .281 Ramirez rf 5 0 1 0 0 4 .266 Cooper 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Walker 3b 3 2 0 0 2 0 .267 Díaz 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .176 Alfaro c 4 2 2 2 0 2 .271 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190 Dean lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .202 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Noesí p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 c-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188

Cincinnati 200 122 100_8 12 0 Miami 210 002 000_5 10 2

a-struck out for Kinley in the 6th. b-walked for Castillo in the 7th. c-lined out for Noesí in the 8th.

E_Díaz (7), Alfaro (9). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Miami 8. 2B_Suárez (19), Berti (9), Díaz (2). 3B_Ervin (6). HR_Suárez (37), off Smith; Casali (7), off Smith; Senzel (11), off Kinley; Alfaro (14), off Castillo. RBIs_Suárez 2 (82), Casali 3 (29), Senzel 3 (41), Díaz 2 (8), Dean (11), Alfaro 2 (44). SB_Aquino (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Casali, Suárez, Votto 2, J.Iglesias); Miami 3 (Díaz, Ramirez, Prado, Walker). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 14; Miami 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Votto, Cooper, Berti, Díaz.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 13-5 6 7 5 5 2 11 109 3.21 Stephenson, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.08 Garrett, H, 20 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 2.77 R.Iglesias, S, 27-31 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.15

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, L, 8-8 4 2-3 5 5 5 3 5 103 4.05 Kinley 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 20 4.46 Noesí 2 3 1 1 1 3 55 10.62 Chen 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.34

Inherited runners-scored_R.Iglesias 2-0, Kinley 2-2. HBP_Smith (Senzel). WP_Kinley, Noesí.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:24. A_6,169 (36,742).

