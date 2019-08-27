Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|12
|8
|4
|10
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.267
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Ervin lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Casali c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Galvis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.365
|Castillo p
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|b-VanMeter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|4
|14
|
|Berti ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Ramirez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.266
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Walker 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.176
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Noesí p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Cincinnati
|200
|122
|100_8
|12
|0
|Miami
|210
|002
|000_5
|10
|2
a-struck out for Kinley in the 6th. b-walked for Castillo in the 7th. c-lined out for Noesí in the 8th.
E_Díaz (7), Alfaro (9). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Miami 8. 2B_Suárez (19), Berti (9), Díaz (2). 3B_Ervin (6). HR_Suárez (37), off Smith; Casali (7), off Smith; Senzel (11), off Kinley; Alfaro (14), off Castillo. RBIs_Suárez 2 (82), Casali 3 (29), Senzel 3 (41), Díaz 2 (8), Dean (11), Alfaro 2 (44). SB_Aquino (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Casali, Suárez, Votto 2, J.Iglesias); Miami 3 (Díaz, Ramirez, Prado, Walker). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 14; Miami 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Votto, Cooper, Berti, Díaz.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 13-5
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|11
|109
|3.21
|Stephenson, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.08
|Garrett, H, 20
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|2.77
|R.Iglesias, S, 27-31
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.15
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 8-8
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|103
|4.05
|Kinley
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.46
|Noesí
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|55
|10.62
|Chen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.34
Inherited runners-scored_R.Iglesias 2-0, Kinley 2-2. HBP_Smith (Senzel). WP_Kinley, Noesí.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:24. A_6,169 (36,742).
