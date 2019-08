Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Wiiam H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Kyle Edmund (13), Britain, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Milos Raonic (8), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Marin Cilic (6), Croatia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Women Second Round

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Caty McNally, United States, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Lesia Tsurenko (5), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur and John Peers, Australia, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 10-6.

Women Quarterfinals

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Miyu Kato (3), Japan, def. Naomi Broady, Britain, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.

