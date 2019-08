Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Quarterfinals

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Kyle Edmund (13), Britain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Marin Cilic (6), Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. Benoit Paire (10), France, 7-5, 6-0.

Women Quarterfinals

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Caty McNally, United States, def. Hsieh Su-wei (4), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-8.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Andy and Jamie Murray, Britain, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7.

Women Semifinals

Maria Sanchez, United States, and Fanny Stollar (4), Hungary, def. Wang Yafan and Yang Zhaoxuan (2), China, 6-3, 6-3.

