Citi Open Results

August 3, 2019 10:37 pm
 
Saturday
At Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Semifinals

Nick Kyrgios, Australia def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Daniil Medvedev (3) Russia def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany 6-2, 6-2.

Women
Semifinals

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Doubles
Men
Semifinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Alex de Minaur and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-2, 7-5 (2).

Women
Championsahip

Cori Gauff and Catherine McNally, United States def. Maria Sanchez, United States, and Fanny Stollar (4), Hungary, 6-2, 6-2.

