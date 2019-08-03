Citi Open Results

Saturday At Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Nick Kyrgios, Australia def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Daniil Medvedev (3) Russia def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany 6-2, 6-2.

Women Semifinals

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Advertisement

Doubles Men Semifinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Alex de Minaur and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-2, 7-5 (2).

Women Championsahip

Cori Gauff and Catherine McNally, United States def. Maria Sanchez, United States, and Fanny Stollar (4), Hungary, 6-2, 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.