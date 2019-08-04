Citi Open Results

Sunday At Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1,895,290 (WT500); $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Championship

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4)

Women Championship

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Men Championship

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 10-2.

