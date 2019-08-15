Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|19
|24
|19
|4
|8
|
|Lindor ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Allen cf
|5
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.257
|Santana 1b
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.290
|Plawecki 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.362
|1-Mercado pr-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|6
|2
|1
|.248
|2-Freeman pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Kipnis 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Reyes dh
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Naquin lf-rf
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|R.Pérez c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.230
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|1
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.257
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Estrada ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.337
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Ford dh-p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Cleveland
|720
|210
|250_19
|24
|1
|New York
|100
|011
|110_5
|9
|0
1-ran for Puig in the 7th. 2-ran for Ramírez in the 7th.
E_Kipnis (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B_Allen (7), Kipnis (21), Santana (23), Naquin (18). HR_Ramírez (19), off Green; Kipnis (12), off Green; R.Pérez (20), off Loaisiga; Ramírez (19), off Loaisiga; Santana (29), off Adams; Allen (4), off Ford; Santana (29), off Ford; Gregorius (10), off Plutko; Sánchez (27), off Plutko; Torres (27), off Maton. RBIs_Ramírez 6 (73), Kipnis (56), R.Pérez 2 (48), Santana 3 (75), Allen 4 (22), Puig 2 (8), Lindor (52), Urshela 2 (66), Gregorius (37), Sánchez (64), Torres (70).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Naquin, Kipnis); New York 4 (Torres, Gardner, Sánchez). RISP_Cleveland 8 for 13; New York 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Urshela. GIDP_Lindor.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, LeMahieu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko, W, 5-3
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|103
|4.67
|Wood
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Maton
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green, L, 2-4
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|35
|5.59
|Ford
|2
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|42
|22.50
|Loaisiga
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|56
|5.94
|Adams
|3
|2-3
|10
|5
|5
|3
|2
|79
|7.48
|Cortes Jr.
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.41
Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-0. HBP_Plutko (Ford), Adams (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:28. A_44,654 (47,309).
