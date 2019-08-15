Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

August 15, 2019 10:41 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 49 19 24 19 4 8
Lindor ss 6 2 2 1 0 0 .303
Allen cf 5 4 4 4 0 1 .257
Santana 1b 5 4 3 3 1 1 .290
Plawecki 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Puig rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .362
1-Mercado pr-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 6 2 1 .248
2-Freeman pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Kipnis 2b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .257
Reyes dh 6 0 2 0 0 1 .170
Naquin lf-rf 6 3 3 0 0 0 .285
R.Pérez c 5 2 3 2 1 1 .230
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 9 5 1 7
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .338
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .257
Gregorius ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .271
Estrada ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .337
Sánchez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .235
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .282
Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Ford dh-p 3 1 0 0 0 0 .164
Cleveland 720 210 250_19 24 1
New York 100 011 110_5 9 0

1-ran for Puig in the 7th. 2-ran for Ramírez in the 7th.

E_Kipnis (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B_Allen (7), Kipnis (21), Santana (23), Naquin (18). HR_Ramírez (19), off Green; Kipnis (12), off Green; R.Pérez (20), off Loaisiga; Ramírez (19), off Loaisiga; Santana (29), off Adams; Allen (4), off Ford; Santana (29), off Ford; Gregorius (10), off Plutko; Sánchez (27), off Plutko; Torres (27), off Maton. RBIs_Ramírez 6 (73), Kipnis (56), R.Pérez 2 (48), Santana 3 (75), Allen 4 (22), Puig 2 (8), Lindor (52), Urshela 2 (66), Gregorius (37), Sánchez (64), Torres (70).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Naquin, Kipnis); New York 4 (Torres, Gardner, Sánchez). RISP_Cleveland 8 for 13; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Urshela. GIDP_Lindor.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, LeMahieu).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko, W, 5-3 6 6 3 3 1 3 103 4.67
Wood 1 2 1 0 0 2 24 0.00
Maton 2 1 1 1 0 2 26 4.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green, L, 2-4 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 35 5.59
Ford 2 6 5 5 0 1 42 22.50
Loaisiga 2 2-3 4 4 4 0 4 56 5.94
Adams 3 2-3 10 5 5 3 2 79 7.48
Cortes Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.41

Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-0. HBP_Plutko (Ford), Adams (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:28. A_44,654 (47,309).

