Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

August 15, 2019 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 19 24 19 Totals 37 5 9 5
Lindor ss 6 2 2 1 LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0
Allen cf 5 4 4 4 Judge rf 5 0 0 0
Santana 1b 5 4 3 3 Gregorius ss 4 1 3 1
Plawecki 1b 0 0 0 0 Estrada ss 1 0 0 0
Puig rf 5 1 2 2 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 2
Mercado pr-lf 1 0 1 0 Sánchez c 4 1 1 1
Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 6 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Freeman pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1
Kipnis 2b 6 1 2 1 Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0
Reyes dh 6 0 2 0 Ford dh-p 3 1 0 0
Naquin lf-rf 6 3 3 0
R.Pérez c 5 2 3 2
Cleveland 720 210 250 19
New York 100 011 110 5

E_Kipnis (3). DP_Cleveland 0, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B_Allen (7), Kipnis (21), Santana (23), Naquin (18). HR_Ramírez 2 (19), Kipnis (12), R.Pérez (20), Santana 2 (29), Allen (4), Gregorius (10), Sánchez (27), Torres (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko W,5-3 6 6 3 3 1 3
Wood 1 2 1 0 0 2
Maton 2 1 1 1 0 2
New York
Green L,2-4 1-3 4 5 5 1 1
Ford 2 6 5 5 0 1
Loaisiga 2 2-3 4 4 4 0 4
Adams 3 2-3 10 5 5 3 2
Cortes Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Plutko (Ford), Adams (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

Advertisement

T_3:28. A_44,654 (47,309).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US