Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|19
|24
|19
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|
|Lindor ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Allen cf
|5
|4
|4
|4
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|5
|4
|3
|3
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Plawecki 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Mercado pr-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|6
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kipnis 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ford dh-p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Naquin lf-rf
|6
|3
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Pérez c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|720
|210
|250
|—
|19
|New York
|100
|011
|110
|—
|5
E_Kipnis (3). DP_Cleveland 0, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B_Allen (7), Kipnis (21), Santana (23), Naquin (18). HR_Ramírez 2 (19), Kipnis (12), R.Pérez (20), Santana 2 (29), Allen (4), Gregorius (10), Sánchez (27), Torres (27).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko W,5-3
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Wood
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Maton
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Green L,2-4
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Ford
|2
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Loaisiga
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Adams
|3
|2-3
|10
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Cortes Jr.
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Plutko (Ford), Adams (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:28. A_44,654 (47,309).
