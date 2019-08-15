Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 49 19 24 19 Totals 37 5 9 5 Lindor ss 6 2 2 1 LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0 Allen cf 5 4 4 4 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Santana 1b 5 4 3 3 Gregorius ss 4 1 3 1 Plawecki 1b 0 0 0 0 Estrada ss 1 0 0 0 Puig rf 5 1 2 2 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 2 Mercado pr-lf 1 0 1 0 Sánchez c 4 1 1 1 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 6 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 Freeman pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 Kipnis 2b 6 1 2 1 Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 6 0 2 0 Ford dh-p 3 1 0 0 Naquin lf-rf 6 3 3 0 R.Pérez c 5 2 3 2

Cleveland 720 210 250 — 19 New York 100 011 110 — 5

E_Kipnis (3). DP_Cleveland 0, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B_Allen (7), Kipnis (21), Santana (23), Naquin (18). HR_Ramírez 2 (19), Kipnis (12), R.Pérez (20), Santana 2 (29), Allen (4), Gregorius (10), Sánchez (27), Torres (27).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plutko W,5-3 6 6 3 3 1 3 Wood 1 2 1 0 0 2 Maton 2 1 1 1 0 2

New York Green L,2-4 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 Ford 2 6 5 5 0 1 Loaisiga 2 2-3 4 4 4 0 4 Adams 3 2-3 10 5 5 3 2 Cortes Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Plutko (Ford), Adams (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:28. A_44,654 (47,309).

