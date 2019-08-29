Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

August 29, 2019 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 4 0
Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 V.Reyes lf 4 0 1 0
Mercado lf 4 0 1 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 H.Castro cf 3 0 1 0
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 a-Hicks ph 1 0 0 0
F.Reyes dh 2 0 0 0 Rodríguez 2b 3 0 0 0
Chang 3b 4 0 2 0 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0
Freeman 2b 4 1 1 0 Dixon dh 3 0 0 0
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0
Allen cf 3 0 1 0 Mercer 1b 3 0 1 0
Rogers c 3 0 0 0
Cleveland 001 000 100 2
Detroit 000 000 000 0

DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (2). HR_Lindor (25). SB_Allen (5). SF_Lindor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger, W, 10-2 8 4 0 0 0 10
Hand, S, 33-38 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Norris, L, 3-11 3 2 1 1 1 4
VerHagen 4 5 1 1 1 2
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hall 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_VerHagen (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

Advertisement

T_2:34. A_16,855 (41,297).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs