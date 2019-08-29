Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 4 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 V.Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 Mercado lf 4 0 1 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 H.Castro cf 3 0 1 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 a-Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 2 0 0 0 Rodríguez 2b 3 0 0 0 Chang 3b 4 0 2 0 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 4 1 1 0 Dixon dh 3 0 0 0 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0 Allen cf 3 0 1 0 Mercer 1b 3 0 1 0 Rogers c 3 0 0 0

Cleveland 001 000 100 — 2 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (2). HR_Lindor (25). SB_Allen (5). SF_Lindor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Clevinger, W, 10-2 8 4 0 0 0 10 Hand, S, 33-38 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Norris, L, 3-11 3 2 1 1 1 4 VerHagen 4 5 1 1 1 2 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hall 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_VerHagen (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:34. A_16,855 (41,297).

