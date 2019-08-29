Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|V.Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Hicks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dixon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (2). HR_Lindor (25). SB_Allen (5). SF_Lindor (5).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger, W, 10-2
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hand, S, 33-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norris, L, 3-11
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|VerHagen
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_VerHagen (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:34. A_16,855 (41,297).
