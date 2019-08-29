Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

August 29, 2019 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 3 9
Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .301
Mercado lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275
F.Reyes dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .200
Chang 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267
Freeman 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Allen cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 0 11
V.Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
H.Castro cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287
a-Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Rodríguez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Dixon dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Mercer 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Cleveland 001 000 100_2 7 0
Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-struck out for H.Castro in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (2). HR_Lindor (25), off Norris. RBIs_Lindor 2 (60). SB_Allen (5). CS_V.Reyes (2). SF_Lindor.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Mercado 2); Detroit 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Detroit 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_H.Castro. GIDP_F.Reyes.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Rodríguez, Mercer).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 10-2 8 4 0 0 0 10 115 2.72
Hand, S, 33-38 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.11
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, L, 3-11 3 2 1 1 1 4 59 4.66
VerHagen 4 5 1 1 1 2 66 5.90
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.91
Hall 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.14

HBP_VerHagen (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:34. A_16,855 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs