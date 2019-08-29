Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Chang 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Freeman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Allen cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|
|V.Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|H.Castro cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|a-Hicks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Rodríguez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Dixon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Demeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Mercer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100_2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-struck out for H.Castro in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (2). HR_Lindor (25), off Norris. RBIs_Lindor 2 (60). SB_Allen (5). CS_V.Reyes (2). SF_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Mercado 2); Detroit 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Detroit 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_H.Castro. GIDP_F.Reyes.
DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Rodríguez, Mercer).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 10-2
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|115
|2.72
|Hand, S, 33-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.11
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 3-11
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|59
|4.66
|VerHagen
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|66
|5.90
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.91
|Hall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.14
HBP_VerHagen (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:34. A_16,855 (41,297).
