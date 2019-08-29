Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 2 3 9 Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .301 Mercado lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275 F.Reyes dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .200 Chang 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267 Freeman 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Allen cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .228

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 0 11 V.Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 H.Castro cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287 a-Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Rodríguez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Dixon dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Mercer 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111

Cleveland 001 000 100_2 7 0 Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-struck out for H.Castro in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (2). HR_Lindor (25), off Norris. RBIs_Lindor 2 (60). SB_Allen (5). CS_V.Reyes (2). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Mercado 2); Detroit 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Detroit 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_H.Castro. GIDP_F.Reyes.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Rodríguez, Mercer).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 10-2 8 4 0 0 0 10 115 2.72 Hand, S, 33-38 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.11

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 3-11 3 2 1 1 1 4 59 4.66 VerHagen 4 5 1 1 1 2 66 5.90 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.91 Hall 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.14

HBP_VerHagen (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:34. A_16,855 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.