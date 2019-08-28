Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

August 28, 2019 9:52 pm
 
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 31 2 7 2
Lindor ss 5 2 3 1 V.Reyes cf 4 0 2 0
Allen cf 2 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 4 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 W.Castro ss 3 0 0 1
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez dh 4 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 2 2 2 Lugo 3b 4 1 1 1
F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 Dixon lf 3 0 1 0
Mercado pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0
Naquin lf 4 0 1 0 Mercer 1b 3 0 1 0
R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Hicks c 3 1 1 0
Chang 3b 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 010 001 011 4
Detroit 000 011 000 2

E_Kipnis (4). DP_Cleveland 3, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Lindor (34), Santana (26), V.Reyes (8). HR_Kipnis 2 (16), Lindor (24), Lugo (3). SB_Lindor (19), Mercado (12). SF_W.Castro (1). S_Allen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale W,2-3 7 6 2 2 0 5
Goody H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand S,32-37 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Zimmermann 6 5 2 2 0 5
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0
Farmer L,5-5 1 2 1 1 0 2
Jiménez 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Zimmermann (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:33. A_15,834 (41,297).

