Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 31 2 7 2 Lindor ss 5 2 3 1 V.Reyes cf 4 0 2 0 Allen cf 2 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 4 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 W.Castro ss 3 0 0 1 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez dh 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 2 2 2 Lugo 3b 4 1 1 1 F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 Dixon lf 3 0 1 0 Mercado pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0 Naquin lf 4 0 1 0 Mercer 1b 3 0 1 0 R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Hicks c 3 1 1 0 Chang 3b 4 0 0 0

Cleveland 010 001 011 — 4 Detroit 000 011 000 — 2

E_Kipnis (4). DP_Cleveland 3, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Lindor (34), Santana (26), V.Reyes (8). HR_Kipnis 2 (16), Lindor (24), Lugo (3). SB_Lindor (19), Mercado (12). SF_W.Castro (1). S_Allen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Civale W,2-3 7 6 2 2 0 5 Goody H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hand S,32-37 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Zimmermann 6 5 2 2 0 5 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 Farmer L,5-5 1 2 1 1 0 2 Jiménez 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Zimmermann (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:33. A_15,834 (41,297).

