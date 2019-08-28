Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Allen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dixon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|010
|001
|011
|—
|4
|Detroit
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
E_Kipnis (4). DP_Cleveland 3, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Lindor (34), Santana (26), V.Reyes (8). HR_Kipnis 2 (16), Lindor (24), Lugo (3). SB_Lindor (19), Mercado (12). SF_W.Castro (1). S_Allen (4).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale W,2-3
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Goody H,9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,32-37
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer L,5-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Zimmermann (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:33. A_15,834 (41,297).
