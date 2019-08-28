Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|2
|8
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Allen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|1-Mercado pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Naquin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Chang 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|0
|7
|
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Dixon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Demeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Mercer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Cleveland
|010
|001
|011_4
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|011
|000_2
|7
|0
1-ran for F.Reyes in the 9th.
E_Kipnis (4). LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Lindor (34), Santana (26), V.Reyes (8). HR_Kipnis (16), off Zimmermann; Lindor (24), off Farmer; Kipnis (16), off Jiménez; Lugo (3), off Civale. RBIs_Kipnis 2 (62), Santana (80), Lindor (58), Lugo (16), W.Castro (1). SB_Lindor (19), Mercado (12). CS_Naquin (2), Mercado (3). SF_W.Castro. S_Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Puig 2, Lindor); Detroit 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Detroit 0 for 2.
GIDP_Naquin, V.Reyes, Beckham, Rodríguez.
DP_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana; Lindor, Santana; Chang, Kipnis, Santana); Detroit 1 (Mercer, W.Castro, Beckham, Mercer).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 2-3
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|91
|1.96
|Goody, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.10
|Hand, S, 32-37
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.17
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|95
|6.24
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.14
|Farmer, L, 5-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|4.07
|Jiménez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.89
HBP_Zimmermann (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:33. A_15,834 (41,297).
