Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 4 2 8 Lindor ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .300 Allen cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .293 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Kipnis 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .251 F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .205 1-Mercado pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Naquin lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Chang 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 2 0 7 V.Reyes cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277 Beckham 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 W.Castro ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .214 Rodríguez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Lugo 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Dixon lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Mercer 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Hicks c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .209

Cleveland 010 001 011_4 9 1 Detroit 000 011 000_2 7 0

1-ran for F.Reyes in the 9th.

E_Kipnis (4). LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Lindor (34), Santana (26), V.Reyes (8). HR_Kipnis (16), off Zimmermann; Lindor (24), off Farmer; Kipnis (16), off Jiménez; Lugo (3), off Civale. RBIs_Kipnis 2 (62), Santana (80), Lindor (58), Lugo (16), W.Castro (1). SB_Lindor (19), Mercado (12). CS_Naquin (2), Mercado (3). SF_W.Castro. S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Puig 2, Lindor); Detroit 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Detroit 0 for 2.

GIDP_Naquin, V.Reyes, Beckham, Rodríguez.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana; Lindor, Santana; Chang, Kipnis, Santana); Detroit 1 (Mercer, W.Castro, Beckham, Mercer).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, W, 2-3 7 6 2 2 0 5 91 1.96 Goody, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.10 Hand, S, 32-37 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.17

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 6 5 2 2 0 5 95 6.24 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 6.14 Farmer, L, 5-5 1 2 1 1 0 2 27 4.07 Jiménez 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 4.89

HBP_Zimmermann (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:33. A_15,834 (41,297).

