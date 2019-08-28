Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

August 28, 2019 9:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 2 8
Lindor ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .300
Allen cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .293
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Kipnis 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .251
F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .205
1-Mercado pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Naquin lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287
R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221
Chang 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 0 7
V.Reyes cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277
Beckham 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220
W.Castro ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .214
Rodríguez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Lugo 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228
Dixon lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Mercer 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Hicks c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .209
Cleveland 010 001 011_4 9 1
Detroit 000 011 000_2 7 0

1-ran for F.Reyes in the 9th.

E_Kipnis (4). LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Lindor (34), Santana (26), V.Reyes (8). HR_Kipnis (16), off Zimmermann; Lindor (24), off Farmer; Kipnis (16), off Jiménez; Lugo (3), off Civale. RBIs_Kipnis 2 (62), Santana (80), Lindor (58), Lugo (16), W.Castro (1). SB_Lindor (19), Mercado (12). CS_Naquin (2), Mercado (3). SF_W.Castro. S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Puig 2, Lindor); Detroit 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Detroit 0 for 2.

Advertisement

GIDP_Naquin, V.Reyes, Beckham, Rodríguez.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana; Lindor, Santana; Chang, Kipnis, Santana); Detroit 1 (Mercer, W.Castro, Beckham, Mercer).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale, W, 2-3 7 6 2 2 0 5 91 1.96
Goody, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.10
Hand, S, 32-37 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.17
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 6 5 2 2 0 5 95 6.24
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 6.14
Farmer, L, 5-5 1 2 1 1 0 2 27 4.07
Jiménez 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 4.89

HBP_Zimmermann (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:33. A_15,834 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins