Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|5
|9
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Mercado lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.285
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.351
|Naquin rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.156
|R.Pérez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Allen cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Freeman 3b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|3
|14
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.339
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Ford dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|Tauchman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Cleveland
|040
|101
|020_8
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|202_4
|9
|1
E_Sánchez (14). LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 9. 2B_Freeman 2 (6), Gardner 2 (22), Judge (12). HR_Freeman (4), off Sabathia; Lindor (21), off Cortes Jr.; Mercado (10), off Cessa; LeMahieu (21), off Wood. RBIs_Allen (23), Freeman 3 (18), Lindor (53), Mercado 3 (35), LeMahieu 3 (86), Judge (33). SB_Mercado (11). S_Kipnis.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Allen); New York 6 (Tauchman, Sánchez, Torres, Urshela). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 10; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Puig.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 8-2
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|104
|3.11
|Goody
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.08
|Wood
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|2.84
|O.Pérez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.76
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.77
|Hand
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|3.04
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, L, 5-7
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|67
|5.01
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|53
|4.56
|Cessa
|3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|54
|4.36
Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 2-0. HBP_Hand (Torres).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.
T_3:40. A_45,682 (47,309).
