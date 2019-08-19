Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 8 5 9 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .299 Mercado lf 4 1 3 3 1 0 .285 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .292 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .351 Naquin rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 1 3 .156 R.Pérez c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .228 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Allen cf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .239 Freeman 3b 4 3 3 3 0 1 .275

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 9 4 3 14 LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .339 Judge rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .265 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .260 Urshela 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .336 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234 Gardner cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254 Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .282 Ford dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .173 Tauchman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289

Cleveland 040 101 020_8 11 0 New York 000 000 202_4 9 1

E_Sánchez (14). LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 9. 2B_Freeman 2 (6), Gardner 2 (22), Judge (12). HR_Freeman (4), off Sabathia; Lindor (21), off Cortes Jr.; Mercado (10), off Cessa; LeMahieu (21), off Wood. RBIs_Allen (23), Freeman 3 (18), Lindor (53), Mercado 3 (35), LeMahieu 3 (86), Judge (33). SB_Mercado (11). S_Kipnis.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Allen); New York 6 (Tauchman, Sánchez, Torres, Urshela). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 10; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Puig.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 8-2 5 3 0 0 2 10 104 3.11 Goody 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.08 Wood 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 2.84 O.Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.76 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.77 Hand 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 3.04

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, L, 5-7 3 4 4 4 3 5 67 5.01 Cortes Jr. 2 1-3 5 2 2 1 2 53 4.56 Cessa 3 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 54 4.36

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 2-0. HBP_Hand (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:40. A_45,682 (47,309).

