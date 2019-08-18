Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

August 18, 2019 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 11 8 5 9
Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .299
Mercado lf 4 1 3 3 1 0 .285
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .292
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .351
Naquin rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 1 3 .156
R.Pérez c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .228
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Allen cf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .239
Freeman 3b 4 3 3 3 0 1 .275
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 3 14
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .339
Judge rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .265
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .260
Urshela 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .336
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234
Gardner cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254
Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .282
Ford dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .173
Tauchman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289
Cleveland 040 101 020_8 11 0
New York 000 000 202_4 9 1

E_Sánchez (14). LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 9. 2B_Freeman 2 (6), Gardner 2 (22), Judge (12). HR_Freeman (4), off Sabathia; Lindor (21), off Cortes Jr.; Mercado (10), off Cessa; LeMahieu (21), off Wood. RBIs_Allen (23), Freeman 3 (18), Lindor (53), Mercado 3 (35), LeMahieu 3 (86), Judge (33). SB_Mercado (11). S_Kipnis.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Allen); New York 6 (Tauchman, Sánchez, Torres, Urshela). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 10; New York 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Puig.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 8-2 5 3 0 0 2 10 104 3.11
Goody 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.08
Wood 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 2.84
O.Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.76
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.77
Hand 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 3.04
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, L, 5-7 3 4 4 4 3 5 67 5.01
Cortes Jr. 2 1-3 5 2 2 1 2 53 4.56
Cessa 3 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 54 4.36

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 2-0. HBP_Hand (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:40. A_45,682 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus