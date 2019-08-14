Cole says hamstring injury not serious

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole said his sore right hamstring is “not super serious” a day after he was a late scratch in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Cole experienced discomfort in his leg while warming up and never took the mound. Instead, Chris Devenski opened the game and lasted just two innings in a 4-1 loss that gave the White Sox a split of the twin bill.

The right-hander underwent tests on Wednesday in Chicago and talked to reporters following Houston’s 13-9 loss to the White Sox.

“We got some good news,” Cole said. “So we’ll just take it day by day right now and kind of see how it responds to some treatment and some rest and get back out there as soon as I can.”

Cole said he never had a similar hamstring injury, but added, “I’ve had my fair share of stuff that I’ve had to get through.”

Manager A.J. Hinch said Cole would remain with the Astros while the injury is treated and expects the 28-year-old will accompany the team to Oakland for a four-game series that opens on Thursday.

Cole didn’t know if he’d miss his next scheduled start, next Monday against Detroit in Houston.

“I don’t think it has been ruled out, but I haven’t really had that conversation yet with the manager,” he said.

Cole, 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA, has won a career-best 10 straight games.

