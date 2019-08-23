College Football Standings

tx

American Athletic Conference East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 4 0 172 77 7 0 311 127 Temple 4 0 128 57 5 3 244 171 Cincinnati 3 1 129 72 7 1 273 126 South Florida 3 1 119 124 7 1 285 237 East Carolina 0 4 49 148 2 5 150 230 UConn 0 4 68 198 1 7 169 382 West Division Houston 4 0 189 118 7 1 398 240 SMU 2 2 98 127 3 5 216 287 Tulane 2 2 108 105 3 5 197 225 Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 4 340 243 Navy 1 3 105 125 2 6 226 284 Tulsa 0 4 84 121 1 7 163 228

___

Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 5 0 239 64 8 0 353 104 Boston College 3 1 129 96 6 2 304 196 Syracuse 3 2 181 156 6 2 349 229 NC State 2 2 111 136 5 2 213 176 Florida St. 2 4 113 182 4 4 186 227 Wake Forest 1 3 110 177 4 4 267 294 Louisville 0 5 113 215 2 6 178 290 Coastal Division Virginia 4 1 123 86 6 2 226 150 Virginia Tech 3 1 105 85 4 3 225 196 Pittsburgh 3 1 157 139 4 4 224 261 Miami 2 2 102 80 5 3 276 154 Georgia Tech 2 3 169 160 4 4 311 226 Duke 1 3 101 127 5 3 251 188 North Carolina 1 4 125 175 1 6 161 240

___

Big 12 Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 4 1 251 149 7 1 391 205 West Virginia 4 1 187 106 6 1 279 137 Texas 4 1 156 130 6 2 250 199 Texas Tech 3 2 171 129 5 3 338 225 Iowa St. 3 2 159 141 4 3 188 167 Oklahoma St. 2 3 157 183 5 3 314 234 Baylor 2 3 127 188 4 4 246 275 Kansas 1 4 100 186 3 5 209 233 Kansas St. 1 4 99 154 3 5 177 226 TCU 1 4 100 141 3 5 225 200

