College Football Standings

|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|4
|0
|172
|77
|7
|0
|311
|127
|Temple
|4
|0
|128
|57
|5
|3
|244
|171
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|129
|72
|7
|1
|273
|126
|South Florida
|3
|1
|119
|124
|7
|1
|285
|237
|East Carolina
|0
|4
|49
|148
|2
|5
|150
|230
|UConn
|0
|4
|68
|198
|1
|7
|169
|382
|West Division
|Houston
|4
|0
|189
|118
|7
|1
|398
|240
|SMU
|2
|2
|98
|127
|3
|5
|216
|287
|Tulane
|2
|2
|108
|105
|3
|5
|197
|225
|Memphis
|1
|3
|130
|107
|4
|4
|340
|243
|Navy
|1
|3
|105
|125
|2
|6
|226
|284
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|84
|121
|1
|7
|163
|228
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|5
|0
|239
|64
|8
|0
|353
|104
|Boston College
|3
|1
|129
|96
|6
|2
|304
|196
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|181
|156
|6
|2
|349
|229
|NC State
|2
|2
|111
|136
|5
|2
|213
|176
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|113
|182
|4
|4
|186
|227
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|110
|177
|4
|4
|267
|294
|Louisville
|0
|5
|113
|215
|2
|6
|178
|290
|Coastal Division
|Virginia
|4
|1
|123
|86
|6
|2
|226
|150
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|105
|85
|4
|3
|225
|196
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|157
|139
|4
|4
|224
|261
|Miami
|2
|2
|102
|80
|5
|3
|276
|154
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|169
|160
|4
|4
|311
|226
|Duke
|1
|3
|101
|127
|5
|3
|251
|188
|North Carolina
|1
|4
|125
|175
|1
|6
|161
|240
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|251
|149
|7
|1
|391
|205
|West Virginia
|4
|1
|187
|106
|6
|1
|279
|137
|Texas
|4
|1
|156
|130
|6
|2
|250
|199
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|171
|129
|5
|3
|338
|225
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|159
|141
|4
|3
|188
|167
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|157
|183
|5
|3
|314
|234
|Baylor
|2
|3
|127
|188
|4
|4
|246
|275
|Kansas
|1
|4
|100
|186
|3
|5
|209
|233
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|99
|154
|3
|5
|177
|226
|TCU
|1
|4
|100
|141
|3
|5
|225
|200
