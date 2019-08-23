Listen Live Sports

College Football Standings

August 23, 2019 9:42 pm
 
American Athletic Conference
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 4 0 172 77 7 0 311 127
Temple 4 0 128 57 5 3 244 171
Cincinnati 3 1 129 72 7 1 273 126
South Florida 3 1 119 124 7 1 285 237
East Carolina 0 4 49 148 2 5 150 230
UConn 0 4 68 198 1 7 169 382
West Division
Houston 4 0 189 118 7 1 398 240
SMU 2 2 98 127 3 5 216 287
Tulane 2 2 108 105 3 5 197 225
Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 4 340 243
Navy 1 3 105 125 2 6 226 284
Tulsa 0 4 84 121 1 7 163 228

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 5 0 239 64 8 0 353 104
Boston College 3 1 129 96 6 2 304 196
Syracuse 3 2 181 156 6 2 349 229
NC State 2 2 111 136 5 2 213 176
Florida St. 2 4 113 182 4 4 186 227
Wake Forest 1 3 110 177 4 4 267 294
Louisville 0 5 113 215 2 6 178 290
Coastal Division
Virginia 4 1 123 86 6 2 226 150
Virginia Tech 3 1 105 85 4 3 225 196
Pittsburgh 3 1 157 139 4 4 224 261
Miami 2 2 102 80 5 3 276 154
Georgia Tech 2 3 169 160 4 4 311 226
Duke 1 3 101 127 5 3 251 188
North Carolina 1 4 125 175 1 6 161 240

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 4 1 251 149 7 1 391 205
West Virginia 4 1 187 106 6 1 279 137
Texas 4 1 156 130 6 2 250 199
Texas Tech 3 2 171 129 5 3 338 225
Iowa St. 3 2 159 141 4 3 188 167
Oklahoma St. 2 3 157 183 5 3 314 234
Baylor 2 3 127 188 4 4 246 275
Kansas 1 4 100 186 3 5 209 233
Kansas St. 1 4 99 154 3 5 177 226
TCU 1 4 100 141 3 5 225 200

