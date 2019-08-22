Listen Live Sports

Collier’s 19 points, 4 steals lead Lynx past Wings 86-70

August 22, 2019 10:27 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 19 points, Damiris Dantas had 17 points and a career-high eight assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 86-70 on Thursday night.

Minnesota scored the first five points of the game, never trailed and led by as many as 23 points to end a three-game losing streak. The Wings trailed by at least 15 points the entire second half.

Danielle Robinson added 14 points and Sylvia Fowles scored 12 for Minnesota (14-15). Fowles and Collier combined for 24 first-half points as Minnesota led 47-32.

Minnesota, trying for its ninth straight trip to the playoffs, is tied with Phoenix for seventh in the WNBA standings, four games ahead of Indiana for the final two spots.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 22 points in the first quarter for Dallas (9-19). Allisha Gray added 16 points. The Wings were outrebounded 35-25.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders sat courtside.

