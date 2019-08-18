Listen Live Sports

Colorado 2, Houston 2

August 18, 2019 1:28 pm
 
Houston 0 2 2
Colorado 2 0 2

First half_1, Colorado, Rubio 8(Nicholson), 7th minute, 2, Colorado, Rubio 9, 38th.

Second half_3, Houston, Manotas 10(Lundqvist), 74th, 4, Houston, Manotas 11(McNamara), 79th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Colorado, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Lundqvist, Houston, 2nd; Price, Colorado, 25th; Smith, Colorado, 76th; Vines, Colorado, 81st.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Cory Richardson, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_15,458 (22,039)

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis, A.J. DeLaGarza, Kiki Struna, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Matias Vera, Tomas Martinez(Tommy McNamara, 67th), Boniek Garcia, Memo Rodriguez(Christian Ramirez, 56th), Mauro Manotas, Alberth Elis.

Colorado_Clint Irwin, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Sam Nicholson(Jonathan Lewis, 66th), Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Diego Rubio(Nicolas Mezquida, 79th), Andre Shinyashiki, Kei Kamara.

