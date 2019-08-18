Colorado 2, Houston 2

|Houston
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Colorado
|2
|0
|—
|2
First half_1, Colorado, Rubio 8(Nicholson), 7th minute, 2, Colorado, Rubio 9, 38th.
Second half_3, Houston, Manotas 10(Lundqvist), 74th, 4, Houston, Manotas 11(McNamara), 79th.
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Colorado, Clint Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Lundqvist, Houston, 2nd; Price, Colorado, 25th; Smith, Colorado, 76th; Vines, Colorado, 81st.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Cory Richardson, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
A_15,458 (22,039)
___
Lineups
Houston_Joe Willis, A.J. DeLaGarza, Kiki Struna, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Matias Vera, Tomas Martinez(Tommy McNamara, 67th), Boniek Garcia, Memo Rodriguez(Christian Ramirez, 56th), Mauro Manotas, Alberth Elis.
Colorado_Clint Irwin, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Sam Nicholson(Jonathan Lewis, 66th), Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Diego Rubio(Nicolas Mezquida, 79th), Andre Shinyashiki, Kei Kamara.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.