The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Colorado 2, New York 0

August 31, 2019 9:16 pm
 
Colorado 1 1 2
New York 0 0 0

First half_1, Colorado, Lewis, 4, 14th minute.

Second half_2, Colorado, Lewis, 5 (Rubio), 87th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Price, Colorado, 12th; Lawrence, New York, 42nd; Buckmaster, New York, 80th; Mezquida, Colorado, 81st; Rubio, Colorado, 90th+3.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_17,089.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Sebastian Anderson (Nicolas Mezquida, 46th), Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Cole Bassett, Sam Nicholson, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis (Niki Jackson, 89th), Diego Rubio.

New York_Luis Robles; Rece Buckmaster, Kemar Lawrence (Michael Murillo, 70th), Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Sean Davis, Kaku, Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski (Cristian Casseres Jr, 63rd), Josh Sims (Omir Fernandez, 63rd); Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The Associated Press

