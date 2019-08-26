Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Flowers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melville p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hechavarría ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
E_Arenado (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Colorado 4. 2B_Albies (34), Cervelli (3), Nuñez (2). 3B_Cervelli (1). HR_McMahon (18). SB_Freeman (6), Acuña Jr. (31), Story (19), Ortega (1). SF_Hechavarría (1), Blackmon (2). S_Teheran (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Swarzak L,1-2
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Blevins
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Melville
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Parsons
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz W,5-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Swarzak pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:27. A_29,803 (50,398).
