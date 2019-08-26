Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

Atlanta Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 27 3 6 3 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 2 0 0 1 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 Story ss 4 0 3 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 2 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 2 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Desmond lf 2 0 0 0 Cervelli c 4 0 2 0 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Hamilton pr 0 1 0 0 Nuñez c 2 1 1 0 Flowers c 0 0 0 0 Melville p 1 0 0 0 Ortega lf 3 0 1 0 Daza ph 1 0 0 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Hechavarría ph 0 0 0 1 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 000 001 — 1 Colorado 000 000 012 — 3

E_Arenado (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Colorado 4. 2B_Albies (34), Cervelli (3), Nuñez (2). 3B_Cervelli (1). HR_McMahon (18). SB_Freeman (6), Acuña Jr. (31), Story (19), Ortega (1). SF_Hechavarría (1), Blackmon (2). S_Teheran (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Teheran 6 3 0 0 3 4 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Martin 1 2 1 1 0 0 Swarzak L,1-2 0 0 1 1 1 0 Blevins 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

Colorado Melville 5 5 0 0 3 6 Parsons 2 0 0 0 1 3 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz W,5-3 1 1 1 1 1 2

Swarzak pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:27. A_29,803 (50,398).

