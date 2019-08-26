Listen Live Sports

Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

August 26, 2019 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 27 3 6 3
Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 2 0 0 1
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 Story ss 4 0 3 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0
Joyce rf 3 0 2 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 2
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Desmond lf 2 0 0 0
Cervelli c 4 0 2 0 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0
Hamilton pr 0 1 0 0 Nuñez c 2 1 1 0
Flowers c 0 0 0 0 Melville p 1 0 0 0
Ortega lf 3 0 1 0 Daza ph 1 0 0 0
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Hechavarría ph 0 0 0 1
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 001 1
Colorado 000 000 012 3

E_Arenado (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Colorado 4. 2B_Albies (34), Cervelli (3), Nuñez (2). 3B_Cervelli (1). HR_McMahon (18). SB_Freeman (6), Acuña Jr. (31), Story (19), Ortega (1). SF_Hechavarría (1), Blackmon (2). S_Teheran (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran 6 3 0 0 3 4
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 2 1 1 0 0
Swarzak L,1-2 0 0 1 1 1 0
Blevins 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Colorado
Melville 5 5 0 0 3 6
Parsons 2 0 0 0 1 3
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz W,5-3 1 1 1 1 1 2

Swarzak pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:27. A_29,803 (50,398).

