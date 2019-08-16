Colorado 3, Miami 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 0 8 Berti ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205 Anderson rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .255 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Ramirez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Holaday c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Granderson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .186 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .132 Alfaro ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 5 3 4 3 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323 Story ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .288 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .303 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .343 Tapia lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .291 McMahon 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .265 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Gray p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .067 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami 000 000 000_0 6 1 Colorado 020 000 01x_3 5 0

a-singled for Holaday in the 8th. b-struck out for Alcantara in the 8th.

E_Díaz (0). LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 5. 3B_Walker (0). HR_McMahon (14), off Alcantara; Arenado (27), off Stanek. RBIs_McMahon 2 (59), Arenado (90). SB_Story (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Ramirez, Castro); Colorado 1 (Tapia). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Colorado 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Walker. GIDP_Holaday, Arenado.

DP_Miami 2 (Berti, Díaz, Walker; Berti, Díaz, Walker); Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Alonso).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara L,4-10 7 3 2 2 4 2 92 4.44 Stanek 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 10.13

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray W,10-8 8 5 0 0 0 7 100 4.06 Oberg S,4-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.29

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:12. A_35,018 (50,398).

