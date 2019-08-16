Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado 3, Miami 0

August 16, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 0 8
Berti ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205
Anderson rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .255
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Ramirez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Holaday c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Granderson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .186
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Alfaro ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 5 3 4 3
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323
Story ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .288
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .303
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .343
Tapia lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .291
McMahon 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .265
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Gray p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .067
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami 000 000 000_0 6 1
Colorado 020 000 01x_3 5 0

a-singled for Holaday in the 8th. b-struck out for Alcantara in the 8th.

E_Díaz (0). LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 5. 3B_Walker (0). HR_McMahon (14), off Alcantara; Arenado (27), off Stanek. RBIs_McMahon 2 (59), Arenado (90). SB_Story (16).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Ramirez, Castro); Colorado 1 (Tapia). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Colorado 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Walker. GIDP_Holaday, Arenado.

DP_Miami 2 (Berti, Díaz, Walker; Berti, Díaz, Walker); Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Alonso).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara L,4-10 7 3 2 2 4 2 92 4.44
Stanek 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 10.13
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray W,10-8 8 5 0 0 0 7 100 4.06
Oberg S,4-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.29

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:12. A_35,018 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US