Colorado 3, Miami 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|
|Berti ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Alfaro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.343
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.067
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
|Colorado
|020
|000
|01x_3
|5
|0
a-singled for Holaday in the 8th. b-struck out for Alcantara in the 8th.
E_Díaz (0). LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 5. 3B_Walker (0). HR_McMahon (14), off Alcantara; Arenado (27), off Stanek. RBIs_McMahon 2 (59), Arenado (90). SB_Story (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Ramirez, Castro); Colorado 1 (Tapia). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Colorado 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Walker. GIDP_Holaday, Arenado.
DP_Miami 2 (Berti, Díaz, Walker; Berti, Díaz, Walker); Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara L,4-10
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|92
|4.44
|Stanek
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|10.13
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray W,10-8
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|100
|4.06
|Oberg S,4-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.29
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:12. A_35,018 (50,398).
