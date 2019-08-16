Listen Live Sports

Colorado 3, Miami 0

August 16, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Miami Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 28 3 5 3
Berti ss 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 1 0
Anderson rf 4 0 2 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 1 0 0
Ramirez lf 3 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 3 1 1 2
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0
Holaday c 2 0 0 0 Daza cf 3 0 0 0
Granderson ph 1 0 1 0 Gray p 2 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0
Alfaro ph-c 1 0 0 0
Miami 000 000 000 0
Colorado 020 000 01x 3

E_Díaz (0). DP_Miami 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 5. 3B_Walker (0). HR_McMahon (14), Arenado (27). SB_Story (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara L,4-10 7 3 2 2 4 2
Stanek 1 2 1 1 0 1
Colorado
Gray W,10-8 8 5 0 0 0 7
Oberg S,4-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:12. A_35,018 (50,398).

