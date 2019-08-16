Colorado 3, Miami 0

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|
|Berti ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alfaro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Colorado
|020
|000
|01x
|—
|3
E_Díaz (0). DP_Miami 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 5. 3B_Walker (0). HR_McMahon (14), Arenado (27). SB_Story (16).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,4-10
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Stanek
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,10-8
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Oberg S,4-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:12. A_35,018 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.