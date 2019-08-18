Colorado 7, Miami 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|6
|3
|7
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Castro ss-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Anderson rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Cooper 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holaday c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|1-Berti pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Brinson cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Yamamoto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Walker 3b-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|4
|15
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.327
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.293
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.302
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Daza ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|McMahon 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Desmond lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Lambert p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Miami
|100
|101
|003
|0_6
|11
|2
|Colorado
|100
|001
|022
|1_7
|10
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Nuñez in the 7th. b-flied out for García in the 8th. c-singled for Estévez in the 10th.
1-ran for Alfaro in the 9th.
E_Díaz 2 (3). LOB_Miami 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Castro (19), Cooper (12), Ramirez (15), Brinson (7), Anderson (32). HR_Arenado (30), off Yamamoto; Blackmon (26), off Yamamoto; Arenado (30), off Brice. RBIs_Castro (58), Ramirez 2 (38), Walker (24), Díaz (3), Anderson (65), Arenado 3 (94), Blackmon 2 (69), Story (71), Hampson (15). SB_Desmond (3), McMahon (5), Story (17). CS_Story (6). SF_Díaz, Story.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Prado, Alfaro, Granderson, Cooper); Colorado 4 (Nuñez, Lambert, Alonso, McMahon). RISP_Miami 2 for 9; Colorado 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_McMahon.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|103
|4.31
|García, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.63
|Brice, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|3.46
|Quijada
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.94
|Stanek, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|26
|9.64
|Brigham, L, 2-2
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|6.97
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|91
|6.55
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.25
|Diaz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.76
|Davis, BS, 15-18
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|16
|6.81
|Estévez, W, 2-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|3.97
Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-2. HBP_Quijada (Murphy). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:57. A_38,181 (50,398).
