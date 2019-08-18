Listen Live Sports

Colorado 7, Miami 6

August 18, 2019 7:14 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 11 6 3 7
Díaz 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .188
Castro ss-3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .260
Anderson rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .259
Cooper 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .289
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramirez lf 4 0 3 2 1 0 .269
Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holaday c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .301
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
1-Berti pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .275
Brinson cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .183
Yamamoto p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Walker 3b-1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 10 7 4 15
Blackmon rf 4 2 2 2 1 2 .327
Story ss 4 0 1 1 0 3 .293
Arenado 3b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .302
Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Daza ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .163
Tapia cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .288
McMahon 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .268
Desmond lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .260
Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
a-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .214
Lambert p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .350
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 1 0 0 0 0 .281
Miami 100 101 003 0_6 11 2
Colorado 100 001 022 1_7 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Nuñez in the 7th. b-flied out for García in the 8th. c-singled for Estévez in the 10th.

1-ran for Alfaro in the 9th.

E_Díaz 2 (3). LOB_Miami 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Castro (19), Cooper (12), Ramirez (15), Brinson (7), Anderson (32). HR_Arenado (30), off Yamamoto; Blackmon (26), off Yamamoto; Arenado (30), off Brice. RBIs_Castro (58), Ramirez 2 (38), Walker (24), Díaz (3), Anderson (65), Arenado 3 (94), Blackmon 2 (69), Story (71), Hampson (15). SB_Desmond (3), McMahon (5), Story (17). CS_Story (6). SF_Díaz, Story.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Prado, Alfaro, Granderson, Cooper); Colorado 4 (Nuñez, Lambert, Alonso, McMahon). RISP_Miami 2 for 9; Colorado 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_McMahon.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yamamoto 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 9 103 4.31
García, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.63
Brice, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 3.46
Quijada 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.94
Stanek, BS, 0-1 1 1 2 1 1 2 26 9.64
Brigham, L, 2-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 15 6.97
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert 6 6 3 3 1 2 91 6.55
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.25
Diaz 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 4.76
Davis, BS, 15-18 0 2 3 3 1 0 16 6.81
Estévez, W, 2-2 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 3.97

Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-2. HBP_Quijada (Murphy). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:57. A_38,181 (50,398).

