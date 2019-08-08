Listen Live Sports

Colts-Bills Stats

August 8, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Indianapolis 0 3 0 13—16
Buffalo 0 14 3 7—24
Second Quarter

Buf_Cam.Phillips 8 pass from Barkley (Hauschka kick), 9:36.

Buf_Perry 1 run (Hauschka kick), 1:01.

Ind_FG Hedlund 42, :00.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG McLaughlin 38, :30.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Hedlund 44, 12:41.

Ind_C.Kelly 33 run (Hedlund kick), 9:45.

Buf_Wade 65 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:28.

Ind_FG Hedlund 25, 2:43.

A_58,124.

___

Ind Buf
First downs 20 21
Total Net Yards 314 381
Rushes-yards 27-105 32-163
Passing 209 218
Punt Returns 1-14 4-23
Kickoff Returns 3-72 3-65
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-25
Comp-Att-Int 23-42-1 17-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 3-19
Punts 6-45.7 5-41.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 8-60 7-67
Time of Possession 29:59 30:01

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, C.Kelly 4-53, Ware 8-25, J.Williams 8-24, P.Walker 1-2, Hines 6-1. Buffalo, Wade 1-65, M.Murphy 6-33, Singletary 9-27, Perry 4-10, Allen 1-8, Yeldon 2-8, Gore 2-7, Jackson 6-5, Barkley 1-0.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 2-5-0-21, P.Walker 8-18-1-85, C.Kelly 13-19-0-121. Buffalo, Allen 6-11-0-66, Barkley 9-14-0-126, Jackson 2-10-0-45.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Fountain 5-63, J.Williams 5-33, Hogan 2-36, M.Johnson 2-27, Funchess 2-21, Cain 2-15, Ware 2-(minus 1), Hentges 1-19, Veasy 1-8, Holmes 1-6. Buffalo, Singletary 3-21, McKenzie 2-62, Z.Jones 2-31, Towbridge 1-21, McCloud 1-20, Perry 1-15, Foster 1-14, Beasley 1-13, Brown 1-10, Yeldon 1-10, Roberts 1-8, Cam.Phillips 1-8, Gore 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 34.

