Colts’ Silberman cleared to travel after abdominal issue

August 9, 2019 12:08 am
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts backup offensive lineman Ian Silberman been released from a Buffalo-area hospital and will travel home with the team after complaining of an abdominal medical issue.

Coach Frank Reich didn’t go into detail in providing the update following the Colts’ preseason-opening 24-16 loss to the Bills. Silberman was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons before the game.

Silberman has bounced around the NFL since being drafted by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.

He returned to the Colts for a second stint after signing with the team last week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

