Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colts Preview Capsule

August 24, 2019 11:36 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (11-7)

New faces: DE Justin Houston, WRs Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell, CB Rock Ya-Sin, senior offensive assistant coach Howard Mudd.

Key losses: QB Andrew Luck, OL Matt Slauson, OL coaches Dave DeGuglielmo and Bobby Johnson, S Mike Mitchell, LB Najee Goode, DT Al Woods, TE Ryan Hewitt, WRs Ryan Grant and Dontrelle Inman.

Strengths: Everything changed on Saturday night when Luck announced he was retiring at 29. Colts offensive line went from worst to first — in sacks allowed — last season and could be better with same starters for second straight season. Addition of Funchess gives Jacoby Brissett another big threat in red zone and there’s deep pool of talented receivers. Brissett also has made big strides since starting 15 games in 2017. All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard led league in tackles as rookie and expects to exceed that total in 2019. And deep, talented secondary could help defense make big jump.

Advertisement

Weaknesses: Injuries already have taken toll, and not just to Luck, who missed all offseason workouts, all of training camp with exception of three limited practices, then retired in his prime. Kicker Adam Vinatieri, NFL’s career scoring leader, missed most of training camp with knee injury, All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson has been slowed by ankle injury and WR Daurice Fountain has been lost for season with dislocated and fractured left ankle. Linebackers are young and depth could be problem.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fantasy Players To Watch: WR Deon Cain and TE Jack Doyle. Regardless of which quarterback starts season, Doyle and Cain should be solid options. Cain has big-play skills and Doyle, 2017 Pro Bowler when Luck sat out, has been go-to target during career. And both will be undervalued because they struggled with injuries in 2018.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl 12-1. Over/under wins 10. Odds before Luck’s retirement.

Expectations: Even without Luck, this season shouldn’t be repeat of 2017 debacle. Why? Supporting cast is significantly stronger. Colts have top-five offensive line, deep pool of talented receivers, two Pro Bowl tight ends and solid backfield. Brissett has some valued experience. Defense is much better, too. Addition of Houston should strengthen pass rush. And after finishing 11th overall last season, defense appears primed to finish in top 10.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow