Cowboys-49ers Stats

Dallas 6 3 0 0— 9 San Francisco 0 7 0 10—17 First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 25, 10:30.

Dal_FG Maher 40, 4:04.

Second Quarter

SF_Hurd 20 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:06.

Dal_FG Maher 31, :00.

Advertisement

Fourth Quarter

SF_Hurd 4 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 14:18.

SF_FG Gould 53, 4:47.

A_67,052.

___

Dal SF First downs 20 18 Total Net Yards 294 339 Rushes-yards 18-55 25-88 Passing 239 251 Punt Returns 2-25 2-10 Kickoff Returns 3-60 1-25 Interceptions Ret. 2-13 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-50-0 26-37-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 1-5 Punts 5-47.0 6-49.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-59 18-216 Time of Possession 26:26 33:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Weber 6-18, Pollard 4-16, D.Jackson 6-16, Chunn 2-5. San Francisco, Walter 13-38, Wilds 7-29, Samuel 1-14, Mostert 3-8, Speight 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 4-4-0-23, Rush 16-26-0-142, White 9-20-0-87. San Francisco, Mullens 11-17-1-105, Beathard 13-17-1-141, Speight 2-3-0-10.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Jarwin 4-51, D.Smith 3-54, C.Wilson 3-36, J.Johnson 3-30, Chunn 3-7, McElroy 2-24, Gallup 2-19, Guyton 2-14, Schultz 2-13, Weber 2-(minus 5), D.Jackson 1-5, Austin 1-5, Prescott 1-(minus 1). San Francisco, James 6-31, Walter 5-32, Hurd 3-31, Samuel 2-61, Poindexter 2-12, Mayfield 2-12, Dwelley 1-21, K.Smith 1-17, Bourne 1-14, Matthews 1-12, Toilolo 1-9, Wilds 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 35.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.