Cowboys-49ers Stats

|Dallas
|6
|3
|0
|0—
|9
|San Francisco
|0
|7
|0
|10—17
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 25, 10:30.
Dal_FG Maher 40, 4:04.
SF_Hurd 20 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:06.
Dal_FG Maher 31, :00.
SF_Hurd 4 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 14:18.
SF_FG Gould 53, 4:47.
A_67,052.
|Dal
|SF
|First downs
|20
|18
|Total Net Yards
|294
|339
|Rushes-yards
|18-55
|25-88
|Passing
|239
|251
|Punt Returns
|2-25
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|3-60
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-13
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-50-0
|26-37-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|1-5
|Punts
|5-47.0
|6-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-59
|18-216
|Time of Possession
|26:26
|33:34
RUSHING_Dallas, Weber 6-18, Pollard 4-16, D.Jackson 6-16, Chunn 2-5. San Francisco, Walter 13-38, Wilds 7-29, Samuel 1-14, Mostert 3-8, Speight 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 4-4-0-23, Rush 16-26-0-142, White 9-20-0-87. San Francisco, Mullens 11-17-1-105, Beathard 13-17-1-141, Speight 2-3-0-10.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Jarwin 4-51, D.Smith 3-54, C.Wilson 3-36, J.Johnson 3-30, Chunn 3-7, McElroy 2-24, Gallup 2-19, Guyton 2-14, Schultz 2-13, Weber 2-(minus 5), D.Jackson 1-5, Austin 1-5, Prescott 1-(minus 1). San Francisco, James 6-31, Walter 5-32, Hurd 3-31, Samuel 2-61, Poindexter 2-12, Mayfield 2-12, Dwelley 1-21, K.Smith 1-17, Bourne 1-14, Matthews 1-12, Toilolo 1-9, Wilds 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 35.
