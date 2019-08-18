Cowboys-Rams Stats

|Dallas
|7
|0
|7
|0—14
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|0—10
|First Quarter
Dal_Pollard 14 run (Maher kick), 5:06.
La_Natson 7 pass from Bortles (Zuerlein kick), 2:02.
La_FG Zuerlein 29, 3:40.
Dal_D.Smith 8 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 1:50.
A_49,936.
___
|Dal
|La
|First downs
|20
|14
|Total Net Yards
|251
|270
|Rushes-yards
|24-94
|22-67
|Passing
|157
|203
|Punt Returns
|5-9
|5-32
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-34-1
|26-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|0-0
|Punts
|8-48.5
|9-48.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-88
|18-128
|Time of Possession
|30:58
|29:02
___
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 5-42, Chunn 4-17, Weber 6-12, Rush 1-10, Morris 3-6, D.Jackson 3-5, Olawale 1-3, White 1-(minus 1). Los Angeles, J.Davis 5-22, Henderson 6-16, Kelly 5-11, Natson 1-9, Wolford 4-8, Colburn 1-1.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 5-5-0-64, White 7-13-1-30, Rush 10-16-0-83. Los Angeles, Bortles 7-11-0-62, Bra.Allen 14-21-1-115, Wolford 5-9-0-26.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lucas 4-20, D.Smith 3-24, McElroy 2-21, D.Jackson 2-16, R.Davis 2-13, Austin 2-12, Gallup 1-31, Witten 1-10, Jon.Johnson 1-9, Pollard 1-9, Cobb 1-7, Chunn 1-5, Olawale 1-0. Los Angeles, Henderson 6-38, Greene 4-43, Webster 4-38, Lloyd 2-26, M.Thomas 2-23, Natson 2-12, J.Davis 2-6, Kelly 1-9, Mundt 1-7, Blanton 1-7, Proehl 1-(minus 6).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 52. Los Angeles, Zuerlein 56.
