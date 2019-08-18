Listen Live Sports

Cowboys-Rams Stats

August 18, 2019 1:34 am
 
Dallas 7 0 7 0—14
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 0—10
First Quarter

Dal_Pollard 14 run (Maher kick), 5:06.

La_Natson 7 pass from Bortles (Zuerlein kick), 2:02.

Second Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 29, 3:40.

Third Quarter

Dal_D.Smith 8 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 1:50.

A_49,936.

___

Dal La
First downs 20 14
Total Net Yards 251 270
Rushes-yards 24-94 22-67
Passing 157 203
Punt Returns 5-9 5-32
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-34-1 26-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 0-0
Punts 8-48.5 9-48.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 11-88 18-128
Time of Possession 30:58 29:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 5-42, Chunn 4-17, Weber 6-12, Rush 1-10, Morris 3-6, D.Jackson 3-5, Olawale 1-3, White 1-(minus 1). Los Angeles, J.Davis 5-22, Henderson 6-16, Kelly 5-11, Natson 1-9, Wolford 4-8, Colburn 1-1.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 5-5-0-64, White 7-13-1-30, Rush 10-16-0-83. Los Angeles, Bortles 7-11-0-62, Bra.Allen 14-21-1-115, Wolford 5-9-0-26.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lucas 4-20, D.Smith 3-24, McElroy 2-21, D.Jackson 2-16, R.Davis 2-13, Austin 2-12, Gallup 1-31, Witten 1-10, Jon.Johnson 1-9, Pollard 1-9, Cobb 1-7, Chunn 1-5, Olawale 1-0. Los Angeles, Henderson 6-38, Greene 4-43, Webster 4-38, Lloyd 2-26, M.Thomas 2-23, Natson 2-12, J.Davis 2-6, Kelly 1-9, Mundt 1-7, Blanton 1-7, Proehl 1-(minus 6).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 52. Los Angeles, Zuerlein 56.

