Crew-Earthquakes, Sums

Columbus 0 1—1 San Jose 1 0—1

First half_1, San Jose, Eriksson, 5 (penalty kick), 41st minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Zardes, 8 (Diaz), 65th.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Jon Kempin; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Columbus, Accam, 75th. San Jose, Eriksson, 83rd.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal; TJ Zablocki; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_17,088.

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Alex Crognale, Hector Jimenez (Jonathan Mensah, 9th), Aboubacar Keita (Romario Williams, 77th); Luis Argudo (David Accam, 62nd), Artur, Luis Diaz, Wil Trapp; Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili, Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 72nd), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza (Chris Wondolowski, 79th), Danny Hoesen.

