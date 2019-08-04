Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Crew end Quakes’ 4-game win streak with 1-1 draw

August 4, 2019 12:09 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes tied it with a header in the 65th minute and the Columbus Crew ended the San Jose Earthquakes’ four-game winning streak with a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Zardes was wide open at the top of the 6-yard box when he headed down Luis Díaz’s cross. The Crew (7-14-4) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Magnus Eriksson opened the scoring with a penalty kick for the Quakes (11-7-5) in the 41st minute. San Jose was awarded the penalty due to a hand ball in the area.

