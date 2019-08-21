Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Crew-NYC FC, Sums

August 21, 2019 9:58 pm
 
Columbus 0 0—0
New York City 1 0—1

First half_1, New York City, Castellanos, 9 (Moralez), 36th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Jon Kempin; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Columbus, Guzman, 12th; Mensah, 49th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Nick Uranga; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

A_0.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Alex Crognale, Connor Maloney, Jonathan Mensah; Luis Argudo, Artur, David Guzman, Eduardo Sosa (Pedro Santos, 45th); David Accam, Romario Williams (Jordan Hamilton, 60th).

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos, Gary Mackay Steven, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring, Tony Rocha; Heber.

