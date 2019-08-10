Listen Live Sports

Crystal Palace held 0-0 by 10-man Everton in EPL

August 10, 2019 1:12 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace was held to a goalless draw by 10-man Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, with Wilfried Zaha the focus of attention.

The Ivory Coast winger, who reportedly made a transfer request this week to try to force a move to Everton, came on as a Palace substitute in the 65th minute.

Everton had Morgan Schneiderlin sent off in the 76th for a second yellow card after tripping Palace captain Luka Milivojevic.

The visitors made the better start at Selhurst Park without testing home goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Gylfi Sigurdsson missed the best early chance after scuffing a shot wide.

Seamus Coleman finally tested Guaita from close range after half an hour.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was forced into two saves in succession to deny Jordan Ayew and Max Meyer in rare chances for the home side shortly before the hour.

Former Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin came on as a substitute to make his Everton debut.

Palace has never won an opening-day Premier League home game.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

