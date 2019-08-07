Cubs 10, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|c-Herrmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Bailey p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Trivino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|0
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bote ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Baez ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.234
|Happ 2b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.320
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.070
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|10
|1
|2
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|540
|01x—10
|11
|0
a-flied out for Trivino in the 6th. b-lined out for Treinen in the 9th. c-flied out for Chapman in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 3, Chicago 2. 2B_Semien (30), Pinder (15), Castellanos (43). HR_Happ (2), off Bailey; Schwarber (26), off Trivino; Caratini (6), off Treinen. RBIs_Olson (50), Baez 2 (78), Schwarber 3 (60), Happ 4 (6), Caratini (22). SF_Olson. S_Quintana.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Canha, Garneau); Chicago 1 (Heyward). RISP_Oakland 0 for 5; Chicago 5 for 7.
Runners moved up_Chapman, Profar. GIDP_Baez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, L, 9-8
|4
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|0
|73
|5.54
|Trivino
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|5.14
|Buchter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.23
|Treinen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.84
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 10-7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|94
|4.23
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.66
|Strop
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.02
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-2. HBP_Bailey (Rizzo), Strop (Olson).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:36. A_41,179 (41,649).
