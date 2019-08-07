Listen Live Sports

Cubs 10, Athletics 1

August 7, 2019 5:15 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
c-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .254
Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Bailey p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Totals 29 1 3 1 0 8
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Bote ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Bryant 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287
Rizzo 1b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .284
Baez ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .293
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 3 2 1 3 1 0 .234
Happ 2b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .320
Caratini c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265
Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .070
Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Totals 33 10 11 10 1 2
Oakland 000 100 000— 1 3 0
Chicago 000 540 01x—10 11 0

a-flied out for Trivino in the 6th. b-lined out for Treinen in the 9th. c-flied out for Chapman in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 3, Chicago 2. 2B_Semien (30), Pinder (15), Castellanos (43). HR_Happ (2), off Bailey; Schwarber (26), off Trivino; Caratini (6), off Treinen. RBIs_Olson (50), Baez 2 (78), Schwarber 3 (60), Happ 4 (6), Caratini (22). SF_Olson. S_Quintana.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Canha, Garneau); Chicago 1 (Heyward). RISP_Oakland 0 for 5; Chicago 5 for 7.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Profar. GIDP_Baez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, L, 9-8 4 2-3 6 7 7 1 0 73 5.54
Trivino 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 5.14
Buchter 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.23
Treinen 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 4.84
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 10-7 7 2 1 1 0 7 94 4.23
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.66
Strop 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.02

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-2. HBP_Bailey (Rizzo), Strop (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_41,179 (41,649).

