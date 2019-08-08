Cubs 12, Reds 5

|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Senzel cf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cstllns lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Aquino rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cratini ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|O’Grady cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Ervin lf
|5
|0
|4
|0
|I.Happ 2b-lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Peraza 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|K.Frmer c-2b-p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Hamels p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Undrwd
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|45
|12
|18
|12
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Chicago
|104
|110
|410—12
|Cincinnati
|104
|000
|000—
|5
E_Peraza (7), Lucroy 2 (5). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Rizzo (25), J.Baez (31), Lucroy (9), E.Suarez (18), Aquino (1), Ervin 2 (6). HR_Castellanos 2 (14), I.Happ (3), Aquino (3). SB_Heyward (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hamels
|3
|8
|5
|4
|2
|2
|Chatwood W,5-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Underwood Jr.
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|A.Wood
|3
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Gausman L,3-8
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dav.Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|K.Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Chatwood (K.Farmer), by Sims (Heyward). WP_Chatwood, Dav.Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:45. A_20,111 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.