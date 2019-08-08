Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 12, Reds 5

August 8, 2019 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Heyward rf 5 1 0 0 Senzel cf-2b 3 0 0 1
Cstllns lf 4 3 3 2 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Ryan p 1 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 2 1 0
Bryant 3b 5 2 2 2 Aquino rf 5 1 2 3
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 0
Cratini ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0
J.Baez ss 6 1 2 1 O’Grady cf 1 0 0 0
Almr Jr cf 5 2 2 0 Ervin lf 5 0 4 0
I.Happ 2b-lf 5 2 2 4 Peraza 2b-ss 5 1 1 0
Lucroy c 5 0 3 2 K.Frmer c-2b-p 3 0 2 1
Hamels p 1 0 0 0 A.Wood p 1 0 0 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Winker ph 0 0 0 0
Chtwood p 1 0 0 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0
Schwrbr ph 0 0 0 0 VnMeter ph 1 0 0 0
Undrwd p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Bote 2b 1 0 1 0 Brnhart c 1 0 0 0
Totals 45 12 18 12 Totals 37 5 11 5
Chicago 104 110 410—12
Cincinnati 104 000 000— 5

E_Peraza (7), Lucroy 2 (5). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Rizzo (25), J.Baez (31), Lucroy (9), E.Suarez (18), Aquino (1), Ervin 2 (6). HR_Castellanos 2 (14), I.Happ (3), Aquino (3). SB_Heyward (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hamels 3 8 5 4 2 2
Chatwood W,5-1 3 1 0 0 1 6
Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ryan 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
A.Wood 3 7 5 2 1 2
Gausman L,3-8 2 4 2 2 0 2
Sims 1 0 0 0 1 1
Dav.Hernandez 1 2-3 6 5 5 2 1
K.Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Chatwood (K.Farmer), by Sims (Heyward). WP_Chatwood, Dav.Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

Advertisement

T_3:45. A_20,111 (42,319).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot