Cubs 12, Reds 5

Chicago Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Heyward rf 5 1 0 0 Senzel cf-2b 3 0 0 1 Cstllns lf 4 3 3 2 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Ryan p 1 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 2 1 0 Bryant 3b 5 2 2 2 Aquino rf 5 1 2 3 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 0 Cratini ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 6 1 2 1 O’Grady cf 1 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 5 2 2 0 Ervin lf 5 0 4 0 I.Happ 2b-lf 5 2 2 4 Peraza 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 Lucroy c 5 0 3 2 K.Frmer c-2b-p 3 0 2 1 Hamels p 1 0 0 0 A.Wood p 1 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Winker ph 0 0 0 0 Chtwood p 1 0 0 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr ph 0 0 0 0 VnMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Undrwd p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Bote 2b 1 0 1 0 Brnhart c 1 0 0 0 Totals 45 12 18 12 Totals 37 5 11 5

Chicago 104 110 410—12 Cincinnati 104 000 000— 5

E_Peraza (7), Lucroy 2 (5). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Rizzo (25), J.Baez (31), Lucroy (9), E.Suarez (18), Aquino (1), Ervin 2 (6). HR_Castellanos 2 (14), I.Happ (3), Aquino (3). SB_Heyward (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hamels 3 8 5 4 2 2 Chatwood W,5-1 3 1 0 0 1 6 Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Ryan 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cincinnati A.Wood 3 7 5 2 1 2 Gausman L,3-8 2 4 2 2 0 2 Sims 1 0 0 0 1 1 Dav.Hernandez 1 2-3 6 5 5 2 1 K.Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Chatwood (K.Farmer), by Sims (Heyward). WP_Chatwood, Dav.Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:45. A_20,111 (42,319).

