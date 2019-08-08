Cubs 12, Reds 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heyward rf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .271 Castellanos lf 4 3 3 2 1 1 .284 Ryan p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bryant 3b 5 2 2 2 1 0 .289 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .286 e-Caratini ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Baez ss 6 1 2 1 0 1 .293 Almora Jr. cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .247 Happ 2b-lf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .333 Lucroy c 5 0 3 2 0 0 .249 Hamels p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 d-Schwarber ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bote 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Totals 45 12 18 12 4 6

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf-2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .277 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .256 Suarez 3b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .257 Aquino rf 5 1 2 3 0 3 .429 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Grady cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ervin lf 5 0 4 0 0 0 .363 Peraza 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Farmer c-2b-p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .250 Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Winker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .037 c-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnhart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Totals 37 5 11 5 3 10

Chicago 104 110 410—12 18 2 Cincinnati 104 000 000— 5 11 1

a-walked for Wood in the 3rd. b-lined out for Hamels in the 4th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Gausman in the 5th. d-walked for Chatwood in the 7th. e-singled for Rizzo in the 9th.

E_Lucroy 2 (5), Peraza (7). LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Rizzo (25), Baez (31), Lucroy (9), Suarez (18), Aquino (1), Ervin 2 (6). HR_Castellanos (13), off Wood; Castellanos (14), off Gausman; Happ (3), off Hernandez; Aquino (3), off Hamels. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (42), Bryant 2 (55), Rizzo (72), Baez (79), Happ 4 (10), Lucroy 2 (32), Senzel (35), Aquino 3 (8), Farmer (23). SB_Heyward (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Heyward, Baez 2, Chatwood); Cincinnati 7 (Senzel 2, Votto 2, J.Iglesias 2, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 4 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 16.

GIDP_Suarez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 3 8 5 4 2 2 77 3.09 Chatwood, W, 5-1 3 1 0 0 1 6 51 3.92 Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Ryan 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 28 2.80 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 3 7 5 2 1 2 66 3.77 Gausman, L, 3-8 2 4 2 2 0 2 44 6.26 Sims 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.91 Hernandez 1 2-3 6 5 5 2 1 49 8.02 Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-0. HBP_Chatwood (Farmer), Sims (Heyward). WP_Chatwood, Hernandez. PB_Barnhart (3).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:45. A_20,111 (42,319).

