Cubs 12, Reds 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Castellanos lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.284
|Ryan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.289
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|e-Caratini ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Baez ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Almora Jr. cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Happ 2b-lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.333
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Hamels p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Chatwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|d-Schwarber ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bote 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|45
|12
|18
|12
|4
|6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Suarez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Aquino rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.429
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Grady cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ervin lf
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.363
|Peraza 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Farmer c-2b-p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Winker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.037
|c-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|3
|10
|Chicago
|104
|110
|410—12
|18
|2
|Cincinnati
|104
|000
|000—
|5
|11
|1
a-walked for Wood in the 3rd. b-lined out for Hamels in the 4th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Gausman in the 5th. d-walked for Chatwood in the 7th. e-singled for Rizzo in the 9th.
E_Lucroy 2 (5), Peraza (7). LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Rizzo (25), Baez (31), Lucroy (9), Suarez (18), Aquino (1), Ervin 2 (6). HR_Castellanos (13), off Wood; Castellanos (14), off Gausman; Happ (3), off Hernandez; Aquino (3), off Hamels. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (42), Bryant 2 (55), Rizzo (72), Baez (79), Happ 4 (10), Lucroy 2 (32), Senzel (35), Aquino 3 (8), Farmer (23). SB_Heyward (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Heyward, Baez 2, Chatwood); Cincinnati 7 (Senzel 2, Votto 2, J.Iglesias 2, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 4 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 16.
GIDP_Suarez.
DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|3
|8
|5
|4
|2
|2
|77
|3.09
|Chatwood, W, 5-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|51
|3.92
|Underwood Jr.
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Ryan
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|2.80
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|3
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|66
|3.77
|Gausman, L, 3-8
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|44
|6.26
|Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.91
|Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|49
|8.02
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-0. HBP_Chatwood (Farmer), Sims (Heyward). WP_Chatwood, Hernandez. PB_Barnhart (3).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:45. A_20,111 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.