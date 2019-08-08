Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cubs 12, Reds 5

August 8, 2019 11:10 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heyward rf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .271
Castellanos lf 4 3 3 2 1 1 .284
Ryan p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bryant 3b 5 2 2 2 1 0 .289
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .286
e-Caratini ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Baez ss 6 1 2 1 0 1 .293
Almora Jr. cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .247
Happ 2b-lf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .333
Lucroy c 5 0 3 2 0 0 .249
Hamels p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
d-Schwarber ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bote 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Totals 45 12 18 12 4 6
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf-2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .277
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .256
Suarez 3b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .257
Aquino rf 5 1 2 3 0 3 .429
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Grady cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ervin lf 5 0 4 0 0 0 .363
Peraza 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Farmer c-2b-p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .250
Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Winker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .037
c-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnhart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Totals 37 5 11 5 3 10
Chicago 104 110 410—12 18 2
Cincinnati 104 000 000— 5 11 1

a-walked for Wood in the 3rd. b-lined out for Hamels in the 4th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Gausman in the 5th. d-walked for Chatwood in the 7th. e-singled for Rizzo in the 9th.

E_Lucroy 2 (5), Peraza (7). LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Rizzo (25), Baez (31), Lucroy (9), Suarez (18), Aquino (1), Ervin 2 (6). HR_Castellanos (13), off Wood; Castellanos (14), off Gausman; Happ (3), off Hernandez; Aquino (3), off Hamels. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (42), Bryant 2 (55), Rizzo (72), Baez (79), Happ 4 (10), Lucroy 2 (32), Senzel (35), Aquino 3 (8), Farmer (23). SB_Heyward (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Heyward, Baez 2, Chatwood); Cincinnati 7 (Senzel 2, Votto 2, J.Iglesias 2, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 4 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 16.

GIDP_Suarez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels 3 8 5 4 2 2 77 3.09
Chatwood, W, 5-1 3 1 0 0 1 6 51 3.92
Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Ryan 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 28 2.80
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 3 7 5 2 1 2 66 3.77
Gausman, L, 3-8 2 4 2 2 0 2 44 6.26
Sims 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.91
Hernandez 1 2-3 6 5 5 2 1 49 8.02
Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-0. HBP_Chatwood (Farmer), Sims (Heyward). WP_Chatwood, Hernandez. PB_Barnhart (3).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:45. A_20,111 (42,319).

