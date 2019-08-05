Cubs 6, Athletics 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 2 2 3 0 2 .276 Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Canha cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Profar 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .208 Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241 c-K.Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Bassitt p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Martini ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .167 d-Pinder ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Totals 31 5 6 5 4 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heyward cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .276 Castellanos rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .279 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Baez ss 3 2 2 3 1 1 .290 Schwarber lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bote 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hendricks p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .194 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Happ ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .211 Totals 34 6 12 6 2 7

Oakland 002 000 030—5 6 0 Chicago 100 001 40x—6 12 0

a-homered for Wick in the 7th. b-homered for Buchter in the 8th. c-walked for Herrmann in the 9th. d-singled for Martini in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Profar (16), Castellanos (40), Schwarber (17). HR_Semien (18), off Hendricks; Martini (1), off Cishek; Semien (19), off Cishek; Castellanos (12), off Bassitt; Baez (27), off Bassitt; Happ (1), off Treinen; Baez (28), off Treinen. RBIs_Semien 3 (55), Martini 2 (2), Castellanos 2 (40), Baez 3 (76), Happ (2). SB_Rizzo (5). S_Bassitt.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Semien, Canha); Chicago 3 (Heyward 2, Schwarber). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bryant. GIDP_Piscotty, Bryant, Caratini.

DP_Oakland 2 (Profar, Olson), (Profar, Semien, Olson); Chicago 1 (Baez, Kemp, Rizzo).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 6 8 2 2 2 5 88 3.80 Treinen, L, 6-4 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 17 4.75 Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.45 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.44 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 6 1-3 1 2 2 2 5 104 3.06 Wick, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.98 Cishek 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 31 3.47 Kintzler, H, 15 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.33 Ryan, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.95 Phelps, S, 1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Wick 1-0, Kintzler 1-0, Phelps 2-0. HBP_Hendricks (Grossman).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:17. A_40,721 (41,649).

