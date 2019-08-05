Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 6, Athletics 5

August 5, 2019 11:43 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 2 2 3 0 2 .276
Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Canha cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Profar 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .208
Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
c-K.Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Bassitt p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Martini ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .167
d-Pinder ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Totals 31 5 6 5 4 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heyward cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .276
Castellanos rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .279
Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Baez ss 3 2 2 3 1 1 .290
Schwarber lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bote 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hendricks p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .194
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Happ ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Totals 34 6 12 6 2 7
Oakland 002 000 030—5 6 0
Chicago 100 001 40x—6 12 0

a-homered for Wick in the 7th. b-homered for Buchter in the 8th. c-walked for Herrmann in the 9th. d-singled for Martini in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Profar (16), Castellanos (40), Schwarber (17). HR_Semien (18), off Hendricks; Martini (1), off Cishek; Semien (19), off Cishek; Castellanos (12), off Bassitt; Baez (27), off Bassitt; Happ (1), off Treinen; Baez (28), off Treinen. RBIs_Semien 3 (55), Martini 2 (2), Castellanos 2 (40), Baez 3 (76), Happ (2). SB_Rizzo (5). S_Bassitt.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Semien, Canha); Chicago 3 (Heyward 2, Schwarber). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Chicago 2 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bryant. GIDP_Piscotty, Bryant, Caratini.

DP_Oakland 2 (Profar, Olson), (Profar, Semien, Olson); Chicago 1 (Baez, Kemp, Rizzo).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 6 8 2 2 2 5 88 3.80
Treinen, L, 6-4 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 17 4.75
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.45
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.44
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 6 1-3 1 2 2 2 5 104 3.06
Wick, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.98
Cishek 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 31 3.47
Kintzler, H, 15 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.33
Ryan, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.95
Phelps, S, 1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Wick 1-0, Kintzler 1-0, Phelps 2-0. HBP_Hendricks (Grossman).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:17. A_40,721 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima