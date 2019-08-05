Cubs 6, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.276
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Profar 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Herrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|c-K.Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Bassitt p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Martini ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|d-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|4
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Baez ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.290
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bote 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Happ ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|2
|7
|Oakland
|002
|000
|030—5
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|001
|40x—6
|12
|0
a-homered for Wick in the 7th. b-homered for Buchter in the 8th. c-walked for Herrmann in the 9th. d-singled for Martini in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Profar (16), Castellanos (40), Schwarber (17). HR_Semien (18), off Hendricks; Martini (1), off Cishek; Semien (19), off Cishek; Castellanos (12), off Bassitt; Baez (27), off Bassitt; Happ (1), off Treinen; Baez (28), off Treinen. RBIs_Semien 3 (55), Martini 2 (2), Castellanos 2 (40), Baez 3 (76), Happ (2). SB_Rizzo (5). S_Bassitt.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Semien, Canha); Chicago 3 (Heyward 2, Schwarber). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bryant. GIDP_Piscotty, Bryant, Caratini.
DP_Oakland 2 (Profar, Olson), (Profar, Semien, Olson); Chicago 1 (Baez, Kemp, Rizzo).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|6
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|88
|3.80
|Treinen, L, 6-4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|17
|4.75
|Buchter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.45
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.44
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|6
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|104
|3.06
|Wick, W, 2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.98
|Cishek
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|31
|3.47
|Kintzler, H, 15
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.33
|Ryan, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.95
|Phelps, S, 1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Wick 1-0, Kintzler 1-0, Phelps 2-0. HBP_Hendricks (Grossman).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:17. A_40,721 (41,649).
