Cubs 6, Reds 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heyward cf-rf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .273 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .283 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Bryant 3b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .292 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .287 Baez ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .289 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Happ 2b-lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .300 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Lester p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Kemp ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .231 Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 37 6 10 6 2 10

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .276 Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .256 Suarez 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .260 Aquino rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .452 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Ervin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .349 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Farmer 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .256 d-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .089 VanMeter lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Totals 33 3 6 3 4 13

Chicago 000 001 410—6 10 0 Cincinnati 002 010 000—3 6 0

a-grounded out for Phelps in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garrett in the 8th. c-struck out for Wick in the 9th. d-flied out for Farmer in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Baez (32), Happ (2), Votto (24), Farmer (5). HR_Bryant (23), off Lorenzen; Happ (4), off Garrett; Suarez (33), off Lester. RBIs_Bryant 3 (58), Baez (80), Happ (11), Kemp (19), Votto (38), Suarez (75), Aquino (14). SB_Senzel (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Schwarber 2); Cincinnati 2 (Peraza, Castillo). RISP_Chicago 2 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Caratini, Kemp.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester 5 5 3 3 3 7 91 4.43 Phelps, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.48 Wick, H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 4 36 1.72 Strop, S, 10-16 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.85 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 6 2-3 7 3 3 1 8 100 2.69 Lorenzen, L, 0-3, BS, 2-8 0 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.49 Garrett 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 2.74 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.60

Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:55. A_31,929 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.