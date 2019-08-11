Cubs 6, Reds 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bote ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bryant 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.292
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Happ 2b-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Lester p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|2
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.256
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.452
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Ervin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.349
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|d-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.089
|VanMeter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|13
|Chicago
|000
|001
|410—6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|002
|010
|000—3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Phelps in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garrett in the 8th. c-struck out for Wick in the 9th. d-flied out for Farmer in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Baez (32), Happ (2), Votto (24), Farmer (5). HR_Bryant (23), off Lorenzen; Happ (4), off Garrett; Suarez (33), off Lester. RBIs_Bryant 3 (58), Baez (80), Happ (11), Kemp (19), Votto (38), Suarez (75), Aquino (14). SB_Senzel (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Schwarber 2); Cincinnati 2 (Peraza, Castillo). RISP_Chicago 2 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Caratini, Kemp.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|91
|4.43
|Phelps, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.48
|Wick, H, 2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|1.72
|Strop, S, 10-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.85
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|100
|2.69
|Lorenzen, L, 0-3, BS, 2-8
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3.49
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.74
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.60
Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:55. A_31,929 (42,319).
