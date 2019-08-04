Cubs 7, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Wilkerson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Moustakas 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Gamel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Shaw 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hiura 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|0
|15
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Chatwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Baez ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Schwarber lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Darvish p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.108
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-Happ ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|35
|7
|14
|7
|2
|6
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|010—2
|9
|0
|Chicago
|120
|011
|20x—7
|14
|1
a-singled for Holland in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jeffress in the 7th.
E_Kemp (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 9. 3B_Heyward (4). HR_Yelich (37), off Darvish; Grisham (1), off Chatwood; Heyward (17), off Houser; Schwarber (25), off Houser. RBIs_Grisham (2), Yelich (82), Heyward 3 (48), Castellanos (38), Schwarber (55), Kemp (18), Bote (39). SF_Kemp. S_Darvish.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Grandal, Houser, Hiura); Chicago 2 (Baez, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; Chicago 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bote. GIDP_Grandal.
DP_Chicago 1 (Rizzo, Baez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 4-5
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|89
|4.24
|Jeffress
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.00
|Claudio
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|4.24
|Wilkerson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.17
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 4-5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|93
|4.36
|Holland, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.72
|Chatwood, S, 2-3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|45
|4.14
HBP_Claudio (Schwarber).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:04. A_40,466 (41,649).
