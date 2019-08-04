Listen Live Sports

Cubs 7, Brewers 2

August 4, 2019 6:08 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grisham lf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .375
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Yelich rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .330
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245
Wilkerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Moustakas 2b-3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Gamel cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .162
Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .307
Totals 36 2 9 2 0 15
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heyward cf-rf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .276
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Rizzo 1b 5 0 4 0 0 0 .286
Baez ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Schwarber lf 2 2 2 1 1 0 .228
Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264
Kemp 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .229
Bote 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248
Darvish p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .108
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
a-Happ ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Totals 35 7 14 7 2 6
Milwaukee 100 000 010—2 9 0
Chicago 120 011 20x—7 14 1

a-singled for Holland in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jeffress in the 7th.

E_Kemp (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 9. 3B_Heyward (4). HR_Yelich (37), off Darvish; Grisham (1), off Chatwood; Heyward (17), off Houser; Schwarber (25), off Houser. RBIs_Grisham (2), Yelich (82), Heyward 3 (48), Castellanos (38), Schwarber (55), Kemp (18), Bote (39). SF_Kemp. S_Darvish.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Grandal, Houser, Hiura); Chicago 2 (Baez, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; Chicago 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bote. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Chicago 1 (Rizzo, Baez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, L, 4-5 5 9 4 4 1 5 89 4.24
Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 5.00
Claudio 1 2 2 2 1 1 23 4.24
Wilkerson 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 6.17
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 4-5 5 5 1 1 0 8 93 4.36
Holland, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.72
Chatwood, S, 2-3 3 3 1 1 0 5 45 4.14

HBP_Claudio (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. A_40,466 (41,649).

