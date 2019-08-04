Cubs 7, Brewers 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grisham lf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .375 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Yelich rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .330 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Wilkerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Moustakas 2b-3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Gamel cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .162 Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hiura 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Totals 36 2 9 2 0 15

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heyward cf-rf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .276 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Rizzo 1b 5 0 4 0 0 0 .286 Baez ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Schwarber lf 2 2 2 1 1 0 .228 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Kemp 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Bote 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248 Darvish p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .108 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 a-Happ ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Totals 35 7 14 7 2 6

Milwaukee 100 000 010—2 9 0 Chicago 120 011 20x—7 14 1

a-singled for Holland in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jeffress in the 7th.

E_Kemp (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 9. 3B_Heyward (4). HR_Yelich (37), off Darvish; Grisham (1), off Chatwood; Heyward (17), off Houser; Schwarber (25), off Houser. RBIs_Grisham (2), Yelich (82), Heyward 3 (48), Castellanos (38), Schwarber (55), Kemp (18), Bote (39). SF_Kemp. S_Darvish.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Grandal, Houser, Hiura); Chicago 2 (Baez, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; Chicago 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bote. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Chicago 1 (Rizzo, Baez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, L, 4-5 5 9 4 4 1 5 89 4.24 Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 5.00 Claudio 1 2 2 2 1 1 23 4.24 Wilkerson 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 6.17 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 4-5 5 5 1 1 0 8 93 4.36 Holland, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.72 Chatwood, S, 2-3 3 3 1 1 0 5 45 4.14

HBP_Claudio (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. A_40,466 (41,649).

