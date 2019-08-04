Cubs 7, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grisham lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Heyward cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Chtwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|4
|0
|A.Wlkrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mstakas 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Gamel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Darvish p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hiura 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|35
|7
|14
|7
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|010—2
|Chicago
|120
|011
|20x—7
E_Kemp (1). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 9. 3B_Heyward (4). HR_Grisham (1), Yelich (37), Heyward (17), Schwarber (25). SF_Kemp (3). S_Darvish (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Houser L,4-5
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Jeffress
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Claudio
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|A.Wilkerson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Darvish W,4-5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|D.Holland H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chatwood S,2-3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
HBP_by Claudio (Schwarber).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:04. A_40,466 (41,649).
