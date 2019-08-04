Cubs 7, Brewers 2

Milwaukee Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Grisham lf 4 1 3 1 Heyward cf-rf 5 2 2 3 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 1 Yelich rf 4 1 2 1 Chtwood p 1 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 5 0 4 0 A.Wlkrs p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 5 1 1 0 Mstakas 2b-3b 4 0 2 0 Schwrbr lf 2 2 2 1 Gamel cf 4 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 Kemp 2b 3 1 1 1 Houser p 2 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 1 2 1 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Darvish p 1 0 0 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 I.Happ ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0 Hiura 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 35 7 14 7

Milwaukee 100 000 010—2 Chicago 120 011 20x—7

E_Kemp (1). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 9. 3B_Heyward (4). HR_Grisham (1), Yelich (37), Heyward (17), Schwarber (25). SF_Kemp (3). S_Darvish (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Houser L,4-5 5 9 4 4 1 5 Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 0 Claudio 1 2 2 2 1 1 A.Wilkerson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Chicago Darvish W,4-5 5 5 1 1 0 8 D.Holland H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Chatwood S,2-3 3 3 1 1 0 5

HBP_by Claudio (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. A_40,466 (41,649).

