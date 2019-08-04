Listen Live Sports

Cubs 7, Brewers 2

August 4, 2019 6:08 pm
 
Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grisham lf 4 1 3 1 Heyward cf-rf 5 2 2 3
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 1
Yelich rf 4 1 2 1 Chtwood p 1 0 0 0
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 5 0 4 0
A.Wlkrs p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 5 1 1 0
Mstakas 2b-3b 4 0 2 0 Schwrbr lf 2 2 2 1
Gamel cf 4 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 0 0 0
T.Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 Kemp 2b 3 1 1 1
Houser p 2 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 1 2 1
Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Darvish p 1 0 0 0
Braun ph 1 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 I.Happ ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0
Hiura 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 35 7 14 7
Milwaukee 100 000 010—2
Chicago 120 011 20x—7

E_Kemp (1). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 9. 3B_Heyward (4). HR_Grisham (1), Yelich (37), Heyward (17), Schwarber (25). SF_Kemp (3). S_Darvish (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser L,4-5 5 9 4 4 1 5
Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 0
Claudio 1 2 2 2 1 1
A.Wilkerson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Darvish W,4-5 5 5 1 1 0 8
D.Holland H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chatwood S,2-3 3 3 1 1 0 5

HBP_by Claudio (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. A_40,466 (41,649).

